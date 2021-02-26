Fender adds a Telecaster and Precision Bass to its newly-resurrected Boxer Series for 2021

Back in January, Fender announced the revival of its late-'80s Boxer Series, reintroducing the Boxer Stratocaster HH to its product lineup. Now, the big F has resurrected two more models in the made-in-Japan series: a Telecaster and a Precision Bass.

Like the Boxer Stratocaster, both the Boxer Telecaster and Precision Bass feature basswood bodies, slim bolt-on Medium C maple necks and 12"-radius rosewood fingerboards with dot inlays.

Electronics-wise, the Telecaster sports the same pickup configuration as the Strat, with a pair of newly-designed, high-output humbuckers which Fender says offer “full lows, punchy mids and crisp treble.” The Precision Bass features a pair of Boxer Series PJ pickups.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Fender)

In addition, both the Tele and Strat are equipped with Fender's TBX (Treble Bass Expander) system, which offers greater control over the guitar's EQ than a regular tone pot. Both guitars also feature mini-toggles for coil-switching, offering access to single-coil tones.

All three models sport black headstocks complemented by black hardware. The Telecaster is available finished in either Torino Red or Inca Silver, and the Precision Bass, like the Strat, is available in either Sherwood Green Metallic or Inca Silver.

Each model in the newly-revived Boxer Series lists for $1,199. For more information, head over to Fender.