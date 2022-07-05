Fender launches the Amperstand, a pocket-sized guitar stand and pick holder

The super-practical mini-stand can be placed on "just about any surface" – including guitar amp tolex

We get it. A guitar stand is hardly the most glamorous item you can add to your gear collection. But a new product launched by Fender might just be a game changer, in terms of convenience, at least.

The Amperstand Guitar Cradle is a pocket-sized guitar stand which can be placed on a multitude of surfaces via a non-adhesive microsuction material, freeing up space and eliminating the need for a heavy guitar stand.

Able to grip “just about any surface” according to Fender – including guitar amp tolex – the Amperstand also features a classic Fender “ashtray” based on the bridge design of vintage Telecasters – perfect for holding guitar picks, a capo or even your favorite beverage – as well as two grooves which can hold a guitar cable securely in place.

As a result of its no-adhesive design, the Amperstand can be removed and placed elsewhere easily, leaving behind no marks or residue.

In terms of specifics, the product is made in the USA from TPE (thermoplastic elastomer), which Fender says is safe to use with the majority of guitar finishes.

The guitar giant does, however, say that “sweat and other environmental contaminants can produce chemical reactions between the finish and stand components that can be neither predicted nor tested”.

The Amperstand is available now for $19.99. For more information, head to Fender (opens in new tab).

