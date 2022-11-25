The Fender Blues Junior is a gigging guitar amp classic – and you can save $90 in this epic Black Friday deal

If you’re in the market for a gigging guitar amp, this might just be the Black Friday guitar deal you’ve been waiting for: Fender’s stalwart of the live music scene, the Blues Junior IV, has received a rare discount over at Amazon (opens in new tab).

The retail behemoth is currently listing the combo for $659 – a $90 reduction on the regular $749 asking price.

There’s a reason why the Blues Junior remains such a staple of guitar amp backlines: the simple single-channel tube-driven front end sounds great with pedals, while its low wattage allows for maximum tone at gigging volume levels.

And the IV is the best Blues Junior yet, with an improved tonal response and spring reverb, plus a new footswitchable gain boost.

In fact, in our five-star review of the perennial favorite, we badged its latest incarnation “a new benchmark for a portable workhorse combo with bolder, full-bodied tones and a natural-sounding reverb”.

Given its enduring popularity, it’s not often you see the Blues Junior discounted, which is what makes this $90 saving such a rare find. You can snap it up at Amazon (opens in new tab), and for more killer discounts, check out our guide to all of this year’s Black Friday guitar deals.