Fender Custom Shop revs up 16-strong Hot Wheels guitar collection

Hot on the heels of the unveiling of its 2022 Masterbuilt Prestige and limited-edition Annual Collection models, the Fender Custom Shop has debuted another sprawling group of one-of-a-kind electric guitars, the Hot Wheels collection.

A collaboration with toy giant Mattel, the Hot Wheels collection is comprised of a number of Stratocasters and Telecasters, a Jaguar, a Katana, and two Precision bass guitars.

Each of the Fender Custom Shop Hot Wheels models comes with a Hot Wheels strap and pick set as well as a custom Hot Wheels hardshell case, the Hot Wheels die-cast that its associated guitar is inspired by, and a certificate of authenticity.

"Hot Wheels rides have been just as much part of our team's childhood as classic guitars, so getting the opportunity to create one-of-a-kind instruments inspired by some of our favorite cars has been a dream," Fender Custom Shop Master Builder Dennis Galuszka said in a press release.

"Each builder brought their own unique take to the design process, which was influenced by the years of childhood nostalgia and the iconic orange track. The final results are works of art that pay tribute to both Fender and Hot Wheels."

Built by the Fender Custom Shop's team of 11 master builders and five apprentice builders, the 16 models are each graced with fiery, Hot Wheels-inspired paint jobs, and a host of impressive, eyebrow-raising specs.

We're awaiting photos of all 16 models for the time being, but you can see half of them in the galleries above and below, and a full list of the Hot Wheels collection models below.

Mod Rod Strat, Dark Blue with Gold Leaf Competition Stripes

Night Shifter Fretless Precision Bass, Black with Blue Competition Stripes

Bone Shaker Precision Bass, Flat Black with Bone Shaker Graphic

Mod Rod Tele, Burnt Orange with Pinstriping by Pamelina H

Twin Mill Strat, Floral Blue

Bull Whip Strat, Hot Wheels Chrome Vinyl Wrap

Fast-Bed Hauler Tele, Taos Turquoise

Rip Rod Jaguar, Black with Red Competition Stripes

Night Shifter Tele, Pearl White with Red Competition Stripes

Deora Strat, Blue Sparkle

Mad Manga Strat, Magenta Sparkle

Night Shifter Strat, Hot Wheels Red

Muscle Bound Strat, Metallic Cadillac Green

Rip Rod Tele, Hot Wheels Blue

Bad to the Blade Katana, Black Sparkle with Orange and Teal Green Trim

Baja Truck Strat, Grey with Mint Green Striping

These are Custom Shop models, mind you, so you won't find them in the clearance rack. Prices for all 16 models run in the low five figure range – from $10,500 on the low end (for the Bad to the Blade Katana) to $16,500 on the high end, for the Night Shifter Fretless Precision bass and Bull Whip Strat with Hot Wheels Chrome vinyl wrap.

For more info on all of the models, visit the Fender Custom Shop's website.