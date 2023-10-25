Meet the Stratocaster Custom, a Fender Japan signature model that combines the Strat and Tele into a unique new form – and it’s absolutely full of surprises

Fujifabric guitarist Souichiro Yamauchi has killer form in producing eye-catching signature guitars, but his latest is something else altogether: melding the specs of a Tele Custom and his beloved ’52 Strat into one hybrid model, the Stratocaster Custom.

Yamauchi’s first signature model was based on that aforementioned Fiesta Red ’52 Strat, and became his iconic go-to for much of his time with the Japanese rock band, using made in the USA plastics and Custom Shop Fat ’50s pickups in a Fender Japan build.

He has also previously put out the limited edition Souichiro Yamauchi Telecaster ‘Maroon’, which combined a stunning blend of Jazzmaster bridge, Bigsby vibrato, Shawbucker pickups and semi-hollow body – all finished in a maroon colorway “inspired by the Hankyu Railway that he rode every day in high school.”

Yamauchi’s new Stratocaster Custom is packed with a similar amount of customization and imagination – all gamely enabled by Fender Japan’s open approach to guitar design.

There’s a lot going on here, both on the surface and beneath it. First, and most obviously, is that Strat/Tele union.

Similar in spirit (if not spec) to something from Fender’s Parallel Universe or Squier’s Paranormal ranges, here it marries together the specs of a Tele Deluxe and Stratocaster – housing a Wide Range CuNiFe humbucker within a specially machined aluminum plate.

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

On first appearances, the body shape, control layout and headstock are obviously Stratocaster, whereas the Telecaster elements (inspired by Yamauchi’s go-to ’54 Tele) include a U-shape neck profile, custom-voiced Tele single-coil and a through-body Tele bridge (favored for its more resonant connection).

Underneath the hood, it’s a different story again. If you were to lift the scratchplate, you’d see the ash has been subtly hollowed-out, emulating a semi-hollow Thinline construction.

In addition, while it may model the look of the usual Strat controls, the electronics actually offer a master tone and master volume, with the middle knob (usually a neck tone control) actually a direct switch for the Wide Range CuNiFe neck humbucker – enabling you “to quickly switch from backing to lead guitar”.

Then there’s a Strat-styled pickup selector, which is actually wired as a Tele-like three-way selector and, well, we need a lie down now…

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

Rounding off the spec list are a few more traditional features, including a maple neck, rosewood fingerboard, bone nut, and vintage-style tuners. Finally, flip it over and you’ll see a neck plate engraved with the Fujifabric logo.

It is one of the most ‘signature’ signature models we’ve seen from any artist and, as ever, we stand in awe of Fender Japan’s willingness to enable this madness.

And, also as ever, we now have to disappoint you by reiterating that this is a Japanese exclusive. If you were to be traveling that way, though, you could pick it up for approx. $1,470 (¥220,000).

Of course, if you can do without the Wide Range humbucker, then the much-more-available Squier Paranormal Custom Nashville Stratocaster (priced at $419) might suit your Strat/Tele crossover needs.

For more information on the Souichiro Yamauchi Stratocaster Custom, head to Fender Japan.