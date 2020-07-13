Fender Play offers 3 months of free guitar, bass and ukulele lessons as it adds 6 Billie Eilish songs

If you’re looking to learn to play guitar, bass or ukulele, Fender Play is one of the most complete instructional packages out there - and now the guitar giant is offering three months of free lessons to celebrate the platform’s addition of six songs from Grammy-winning phenomenon Billie Eilish.
Guitar and ukulele players can now learn Eilish songs &burn, my strange addiction, ocean eyes, Six Feet Under, watch and when the party’s over.
Fender Play boasts a rapidly expanding series of lessons, covering a wide array of genres and artists, all delivered by professional instructors.
Nearly one million people have signed up during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the world seeks a way to destress and reduce anxiety.
To get your free three-month trial - and be in with a chance of winning a ukulele signed by Billie Eilish herself - head over to Fender.com.
