“10,9,8,7…”: Tom DeLonge teases the imminent arrival of his new Fender Starcaster signature guitar – but where will it be built?

By Matt Parker
published

There’s no sign of meteorite dust or custom inlays on this pink teaser pic, but we suspect the origins of the new Starcaster might surprise some players

Fender Tom DeLonge Starcaster
(Image credit: Buda Mendes / Getty Images)

Tom DeLonge has sign-posted the seemingly imminent arrival of his new signature guitar, the Fender Tom DeLonge signature Starcaster. 

The Blink-182 guitarist took to Instagram to share a new shot of himself looking down the neck of what looks a lot like a dot-necked Starcaster model, alongside the legend “10,9,8,7…” 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.