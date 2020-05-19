Fender unveils hardtail Strat bridges, black painted headstocks and Inca Silver finish options for Mod Shop guitars and basses

If you’ve ever fancied spec’ing your own custom Fender, the announcement of several enticing new additions to the company’s Mod Shop electric guitar and bass generator might just tip you over the edge.

First up is the option of hardtail bridges for custom Stratocaster builds. Previously only available on Robert Cray and Billy Corgan signature models, this mod is ideal for players who don’t need a trem.

You can now also opt for Inca Silver finishes across alder-bodied instruments, as well as gorgeous black-painted headstocks (the latter option adds $50 to your final build total).

The new finishes and headstocks are available across Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass body shapes.

Finally, fans of versatile bass configurations will be suitably jazzed to hear that you can equip P-Bass builds with V-Mod PJ Bass pickups for an additional $150.

These new additions to the Mod Shop follow Fender’s previous periodic updates to the system, including all-rosewood necks and Silverburst finishes.

To spec your own custom Fender, head over to the Mod Shop. Prices start at $1,699.