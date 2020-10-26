There are 5 days left to enter Electric Guitarist of the Year

Are you an electric guitar maestro looking for a way to get your big break into the industry?

It’s been a tough year for musicians, but 2020’s Guitarist of the Year awards are here to help boost the careers of the carefully chosen finalists and winners – and you could be one of them.

Get your playing in front of some of the top editors and guitarists in the business, and be seen by millions with some incredible exposure across the Guitar World website, social media and YouTube channel. What better way to kickstart your music career?

Not only this, but you could also win a PRS S2 McCarty 594 in Dark Cherry Sunburst signed by Paul Reed Smith, worth $1,699, and be flown to our New York or London studio (flights and hotel provided by us) to record a live performance video, shoot a cover photo and be interviewed by the editors of Guitar World for your feature.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

It costs just $30 to enter each category - and the prize package is priceless. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the NAMM Foundation.

How do I enter?

To enter, all you need to do is create and upload a 3 minute (maximum) video to YouTube and then submit your short nomination form online.

You can also nominate your teacher for Guitar Teacher of the Year - a great way to show how much you appreciate them, and it's free!

What the judges are looking for

We need to see you play! No promo-style band videos or miming, please.

Keep it musical. We’re all for fretboard madness and next-level sonics, but not at the price of musicality and genuine mastery of multiple techniques.

Keep it tight and get to the point fast. Our experts are begging to be impressed, so three minutes of noodling won’t make the grade.

Make it impressive. We want to see the full breadth of your skills in as tight a playing package as possible.

Make it sound and look good! Smartphone audio can work fine, but remember to point the camera at yourself, not at your dog.

Want to enter all four categories with different videos? Electric Guitarist, Young Guitarist, Acoustic Guitarist and Bassist of the Year? Yeah! Go for it; but please remember it’s $30 per category.

There’s just one week left to enter - so what are you waiting for?

Enter at guitaristoftheyearawards.com.

Terms and conditions.