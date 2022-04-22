FM Guitars bolsters its double-fretboard bass lineup with relic’d, vintage-inspired Classic range

New 8- and 10-string offerings aim to put the brand's innovative approach to guitar design in a more traditional-looking package

FM Guitars Classic Basses
(Image credit: FM Guitars)

In 2020, tapping sorcerer Felix Martin debuted his own guitar company, FM Guitars, which specializes in forward-thinking 12, 14 and 16-string, dual-fretboard electric guitars that aim to push the boundaries of what’s possible on a ‘board.

Now, after introducing a few refreshes to its lineup – which now includes eight- and 10-string bass guitars – FM Guitars has debuted its all-new Classic family of basses.

Containing eight- and 10-string iterations, the company’s Classic models aim to repackage its innovative approach to guitar design in a more traditional-looking aesthetic, offering relic'd finishes and more conventionally styled body shapes.

According to Martin, the new offerings take inspiration from classic bass guitar models – evidenced from the traditional colorways and light aging utilized on the upper bout of each bass – though also aim to deliver a healthy dosage of the brand’s unique design styles.

FM Guitars Classic Basses

(Image credit: FM Guitars)
FM Guitars Classic Basses

(Image credit: FM Guitars)
FM Guitars Classic Basses

(Image credit: FM Guitars)

At their core, each model boasts PJ-style pickups designed by Martin himself, stainless steel frets and Ernie Ball bass strings, as well as either a basswood, mahogany or alder body, and an ebony or jatoba fretboard.

If desired, however, the configurable Classic Basses can also come equipped with a variety of additional top woods, a multi-scale fretboard layout and a wealth of pickup alternatives, including Fishman and EMG.

Of the brand’s latest collection, Martin offers: “The FM basses are a type of bass that is extremely new and with a whole new musical horizon to explore. I wanted to keep developing this concept further and came up with this new line of classic basses.”

According to the company’s website, pricing for eight- and 10-string basses start from $1,850 and $1,950, respectively, and can be custom built entirely to an individual’s desired spec sheet.

Other flexible features include a choice of quilted, flame, spalted or burl maple top, a satin or gloss finish and a chambered or non-chambered body.

Get more information over at FM Guitars.

