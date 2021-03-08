Foo Fighters cover Andy Gibb's disco classic, Shadow Dancing, on Linda Perry's Rock-N-Relief charity livestream

Foo Fighters delivered an impressive two-track set on Linda Perry’s Rock-N-Relief charity livestream over the weekend.

Appearing on the second day of the virtual event (March 7), the band served up a cover of Bee Gee Andy Gibb's 1978 disco hit Shadow Dancing – in which drummer Taylor Hawkins assumed the mantle of lead vocalist – as well as Making A Fire, taken from their new album Medicine at Midnight.

The event set out to raise money for the CORE Response charity, which was founded by actor Sean Penn after the devastating Haiti earthquake in 2010. The non-profit has been helping with COVID-19 relief efforts since the start of the pandemic.

Other artists who appeared at the virtual event included Rilo Kiley's Jenny Lewis and Blake Sennett, Silversun Pickups and Sheryl Crow.

This wasn't the first time Foo Fighters have taken on a track associated with Andy Gibb – the band also covered the Bee Gees' You Should Be Dancing during a recent appearance on Jo Whiley’s Sofa Session on BBC Radio 2.

Grohl explained: “We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ‘OK, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life!”