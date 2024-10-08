Forget Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is primed and ready with up to $430 off select D'Angelicos and up to $300 off Martin

When it comes to six-string-related sales, Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is up there with the best – outside of the Black Friday guitar deals, of course. This epic sales event is an annual occurrence for the music retail giant, and frankly, we get excited every year to see what will be on offer.

Today may be Amazon's Big Deal Days event, but a quick root around the site has left us a little disappointed by the lack of discounted music gear.

Thankfully, we're happy to report that this year's offering from Guitar Center doesn't disappoint. Although the sale ends tomorrow, October 9, there's still time to bag hearty discounts on big-name brands such as Fender, Martin, Schecter, Guild, D'Angelico, and more 0 with even more added recently.

We’ve trawled the Guitar Center site and hand-selected a few of our favorite deals, making it a little easier for you to find a bargain on everything from electric guitars and pedals to accessories and more.

Whether you're leveling up your rig ready for your next gig, there's a recording session on the horizon, or you've simply earned a treat, there's so much discounted gear up for grabs that you're sure to find something that fits the bill.

Among our favorites is the stunning Martin GPC Special Koa, which is a steal at $140 off. Now, this guitar doesn't just look the part, thanks to its unique Koa construction; it sounds pretty damn good as well. Equipped with Fishman's MX pickup, this is the ultimate gigging acoustic that is sure to turn a few heads at your next show.

Looking for a hollowbody that sounds as good as it looks? Well, the Gretsch G5427TG Electromatic may just be the best guitar for you. Featuring a laminated maple body with trestle block bracing, FT-5E Filter’Tron pickups, and a Bigsby B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G5427TG more than delivers those iconic Gretsch sounds, and with $140 off, we think it is a total steal!

Metal fans will want to check out the evil Schecter C-1 Platinum in gorgeous Satin Purple Burst. Loaded with EMG 81/85 active humbuckers, this guitar is built to riff, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a better metal guitar for this price.

Now, if you are on the hunt for a Strat that will allow you to stand out from the crowd, the Fender Player Series Saturday Night Special Stratocaster HSS Limited Edition in stunning Daytona Blue is your best bet. Loaded with Seymour Duncan Saturday Night Special pickups, this guitar sounds incredible, and right now, you can save $180!

Elsewhere on the site, you'll find up to 60% off amplifiers from the likes of Markbass, Fishman, Fender, EVH, and more.