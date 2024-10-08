Forget Amazon's Big Deal Days sale, Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is primed and ready with up to $430 off select D'Angelicos and up to $300 off Martin

By
( )
published

Guitar Center is slashing up to 35% off guitar gear from now until October 9, and these are the 11 deals we have our eye on

Forget Amazon&#039;s Big Deal Days sale, Guitar Center&#039;s Guitar-A-Thon is primed and ready with up to $430 off select D&#039;Angelicos and up to $300 off Martin
(Image credit: Martin/D'Angelico)

When it comes to six-string-related sales, Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon is up there with the best – outside of the Black Friday guitar deals, of course. This epic sales event is an annual occurrence for the music retail giant, and frankly, we get excited every year to see what will be on offer. 

Today may be Amazon's Big Deal Days event, but a quick root around the site has left us a little disappointed by the lack of discounted music gear. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.

During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. 

Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay. 