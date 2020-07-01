Fresh Electromatics, a P90 Junior Jet and Nick 13 signature model head up Gretsch's 15-strong summer line-up

Summer NAMM may not be taking place this year, but Gretsch has still unveiled a slew of new models, highlighted by signature electric guitars from Rich Robinson, Brian Setzer, Michael Guy Chislett and Tiger Army’s Nick 13.

There are also new Electromatics, Streamliner and Falcon models, as well as a pair of affordably-priced acoustics and more.

For the skinny on all the new releases, read on.

G5230T Nick 13 Signature Electromatic Tiger Jet with Bigsby

The signature model from Tiger Army’s Nick 13 features a mahogany body, mahogany neck, 12-inch-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets, Bigsby B50 vibrato tailpiece and anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge.

There’s also Black Top Filter’Tron pickups with individual volume controls, master tone and master volume with treble bleed circuit.

Other features include an oxblood pickguard with TigerBat logo and matching truss rod cover with Nick’s signature, cream pickup inserts, chrome hardware and pearloid TigerBat inlays.

The guitar is offered in Black with white binding for $599/£609.

G6128T Players Edition Jet DS with Bigsby

The Jet DS sports a select mahogany body with maple top, as well as a 1.85-inch depth along with vintage chambering.

Other features include a mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard, with a lowered neck set for improved fret-hand mobility and Gretsch’s new full-access rolled cutaway and tapered heel.

There’s also a pair of Dynasonic pickups at the bridge and neck, an anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge and Bigsby B7CP String-Thru tailpiece, a no-load master tone pot with Squeezebox paper-in-oil capacitor, master volume with treble bleed circuit and individual pickup volume controls.

The Jet DS is available in Black, Dark Cherry Metallic, Lotus Ivory and Sahara Metallic for $2,299/£2,139.

G5655TG Electromatic Center Block Jr. Single-Cut with Bigsby and Gold Hardware

The G5655TG features a smaller-sized body with a chambered spruce center block.

There’s also a lower set maple neck and a 12-inch-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays, a Bigsby B70 vibrato tailpiece and anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge.

Pickups are a pair of Black Top Broad’Tron humbuckers with individual volume controls, master tone and master volume with treble bleed circuit.

The G5655TG is available in Black Gold and Aspen Green with a gold pickguard and gold hardware for $899/£899.

G2215-P90 Streamliner Junior Jet Club

The Streamliner Junior Jet sports a bound nato body, mahogany-stained neck and 12-inch-radius laurel fingerboard with pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets.

Other features include Broad’Tron BT-2S bridge and P90 Soap Bar pickups, master tone control, master volume control and three-way pickup switching, an anchored compensated wrap-around bridge, gold Electro-style control knobs, cream pickguard and nickel hardware.

The guitar comes in Mint Metallic, Sahara Metallic and Single Barrel Stain for $349/£355.

G6636TSL Players Edition Silver Falcon Center Block Double-Cut With String-Thru Bigsby

The G6636TSL sports a slightly smaller 16-inch double-cutaway laminated maple Falcon body and a chambered spruce center block.

There’s also an ebony fingerboard with pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays, anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut, string-thru Bigsby B7CP, Grover strap locks and Gotoh locking tuners.

High Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups are paired with a master volume with treble bleed circuit, master tone, individual pickup volume controls and three-way toggle switch.

The G6636TSL is offered in Black with silver sparkle binding, jeweled G-arrow control knobs, chrome hardware and silver pickguard with silver Gretsch logo and Falcon graphic for $3,499/£3,249.

G6120T-HR Brian Setzer Signature Hot Rod Hollow Body with Bigsby

The G6120T-HR Brian Setzer sports a single-cutaway hollow body with an arched maple top with ‘59 trestle bracing and oversized F-holes.

There’s also a maple neck with a a 9.5-12-inch compound radius rosewood fingerboard with rolled edges, 22 medium frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

Dual TV Jones Brian Setzer Signature Filter’Tron humbuckers are paired with a three-position toggle switch and master volume control with treble bleed circuit.

Other features include a pinned Adjusto-Matic bridge with rosewood base, Bigsby B6C vibrato tailpiece, Delrin nut and Gotoh locking tuners.

The G6120T-HR is offered in Magenta Sparkle with nickel hardware for $2,799/£2,769.

G6120TFM-BSNV Brian Setzer Signature Nashville with Bigsby and Flame Maple

The G6120TFM boasts a single-cutaway hollow body with a tiger flame maple arched top, back and sides with 1959 trestle bracing and oversized F-holes.

The set maple neck sports a 9.5-12-inch compound radius ebony fingerboard with rolled edges, 22 medium frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

The dual TV Jones Brian Setzer Signature Filter’Tron pickups are joined by a three-position toggle switch, three-position tone switch, master volume control with treble bleed circuit and individual bridge and neck pickup volume controls.

There’s also an Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned rosewood base, Bigsby B6C vibrato tailpiece, Delrin nut and Gotoh locking tuners.

The G6120TFM comes in Orange Stain with a period-correct gold pickguard shape, size and bracket, white body and neck binding, nickel hardware and G-arrow knobs for $3,299/£2,769.

G6136T-RR Rich Robinson Signature Falcon with Bigsby

The G6136T Rich Robinson features a three-ply hollow maple body with solid spruce top and 1959-style trestle bracing with a spruce block under the bridge and oversized F-holes.

There’s also a 12-inch-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium frets and mother of pearl Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays, a TV Jones Classic humbucker at the bridge and a Broad’Tron BT65 pickup at the neck.

The control layout features separate bridge and neck volume knobs, a three-way toggle switch and master tone and master volume with treble bleed circuit.

Other features include Grover Imperial tuners, amber jeweled G-arrow control knobs, bone nut, Adjusto-Matic bridge with pinned ebony base and string-thru Bigsby B6 tailpiece.

The G6136T comes in a Raven’s Breast Blue gloss lacquer finish, with a silver pickguard adorned with Magpie logo, silver sparkle body and neck binding and nickel hardware, for $3,799/£3,519.

G6136T-MGC Michael Guy Chislett Signature Falcon with Bigsby

The Michael Guy Chislett signature features a hollow laminated maple body and a solid Sitka spruce top with bound F-holes and vintage 1959-style trestle bracing.

Other features include a semi-gloss maple neck, 12-inch-radius ebony fingerboard with pearloid Big Block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, TV Jones TV Classic pickups, a three-way toggle switch, individual pickup volume controls, master tone and a master volume with treble bleed circuit with Squeezebox paper-in-oil capacitors.

There’s also a Bigsby B6GP vibrato tailpiece and Adjusto-Matic bridge with ebony base and bone nut.

The G6136T-MGC is offered in a Vintage White gloss lacquer finish with gold sparkle binding, gold pickguard and gold hardware for $3,799/£3,519.

G5230T Electromatic Jet FT Single-Cut with Bigsby

The G5230T sports a chambered mahogany body with maple top, mahogany neck and laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

There’s also a pair of Black Top Filter’Tron pickups with individual volume controls, master tone and master volume with treble bleed circuit.

Other features include a Bigsby B50 vibrato tailpiece, anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, bound headstock, plain-face head cap, vintage-inspired purfling, closed back tuning keys and chrome hardware.

The guitar is available in Cadillac Green with silver pickguard for $599/£569.

G5220 Electromatic Jet BT Single-Cut with V-Stoptail

The Electromatic Jet BT boasts a chambered mahogany body with maple top, lower set mahogany neck and 12-inch-radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets.

There’s also Black Top Broad’Tron pickups with individual volume controls, master tone and master volume with treble bleed circuit, Gretsch V-Stoptail tailpiece, anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge, bound headstock, plain-face head cap, vintage-inspired purfling and closed back tuning keys.

The guitar is available in Firestick Red with silver pickguard for $499/£495.

G5230LH Electromatic Jet FT Single-Cut with V-Stoptail, Left-Handed

The G5230LH features a chambered mahogany body with maple top, mahogany neck and laurel fingerboard with pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

A pair of Black Top Filter’Tron pickups are controlled by individual volume knobs, master tone and master volume with treble bleed circuit.

Other features include a bound headstock, plain-face head cap, vintage-inspired purfling, closed back tuning keys, Gretsch V-Stoptail, black plexi pickguard and pickup bezels and chrome hardware.

The guitar is offered in Airline Silver for $599/£569.

G9500 Limited Edition Jim Dandy

The Jim Dandy Flat Top parlor-style model sports a non-cutaway basswood body with X-bracing, a C-shape nato neck and walnut fingerboard with vintage-style frets and pearloid dot inlays.

Other features include a top-load walnut bridge with compensated synthetic bone saddle, 1950s-style vintage open-gear die-cast tuning machines, nickel hardware and single-ply aged white pickguard featuring a “G” graphic.

The guitar comes in an Oxblood finish for $169/£195.

G9520E Gin Rickey Acoustic/Electric with Soundhole Pickup

The G. Rickey features an X-braced basswood body, C-shape nato neck and walnut fingerboard with 18 vintage-style frets and pearloid dot inlays.

There’s also a top-load walnut bridge with compensated synthetic bone saddle and a Gretsch Deltoluxe acoustic magnetic soundhole pickup.

Appointments include aged white body binding and an aged white “G”-graphic pickguard, gold-and-white soundhole rosette with gold double-line top striping, nickel hardware, vintage-style end-pin strap buttons and open-gear die-cast tuners.

The guitar comes in a Smokestack Black finish for $249/£275.

G2655TG-P90 Limited Edition Streamliner Center Block Jr. with Bigsby and Gold Hardware

The double-cutaway G2655TG-P90 features a smaller double-cutaway laminated maple body with a chambered spruce center block, nato neck and laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and pearloid Big Block inlays.

Pickups are a Broad’Tron BT-2S at the bridge and a P90 Soap Bar at the neck, with master volume, master tone, two volume controls and three-way toggle switch.

There’s also a gold Bigsby-licensed B50 vibrato tailpiece, anchored Adjusto-Matic bridge and aged white binding with purfling.

The guitar is offered in a limited-edition Matte Black finish with gold hardware for $599/£579.

For more information on all the new models, head to Gretsch Guitars.