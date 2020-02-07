G&L Guitars keeps the 40th anniversary celebration going with the Ruby Edition CLF Research Espada

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, G&L recently unveiled a Ruby Anniversary Edition of its L-2000 bass.

Now, the company has released a limited edition Ruby Anniversary Edition of its CLF Research Espada electric guitar, originally designed by G&L founder Leo Fender.

This Custom Shop model sports an okoume body with a 3A quilted maple top and a highly figured roasted maple neck.

There’s also MFD pickups, a G&L micro preamp and a Saddle Lock bridge.

The 40th anniversary CLF Research Espada is limited to just 40 pieces worldwide.

For more information, head to G&L Guitars.