Gear up for Sweetwater’s GearFest 2021 extravaganza

Music retailer Sweetwater has announced GearFest 2021, set to take place June 25 and 26.

As to be expected, GearFest 2021 will be fully virtual this time out. But it promises to be just as spectacular as years past, with two days of online seminars, workshops, live performances, artist appearances, exclusive sales, giveaways and, most of all, lots and lots of guitars and gear.

Among the confirmed artists making appearances this year are Peter Frampton, Judas Priest's Ian Hill, Billy Gibbons, Alan Parsons, Nathan East, Nile Rodgers, and Lita Ford, with more to be announced.

Otherwise, GearFest promises virtual vendors, new release updates and, of course, gear galore.

For more information, head to Sweetwater.