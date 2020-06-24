Sweetwater sale: make big savings on guitar gear in the Sweetwater GearFest sale

Sweetwater’s GearFest sale has just kicked off , with money to be saved on a huge range of brilliant guitar gear, including acoustic guitars, guitar pedals, guitar amps and acoustic guitar strings, as well as recording gear and software to help supercharge your studio setup.

Some of our highlights include $100 off the fantastic Boss Katana Artist 1x12" 100W combo amp, a nice $20 saving on the excellent TC Electronic Flashback mini delay pedal (which features in our guide to the best delay pedals) and $300 off the Ovation ExoticWood Legend acoustic electric guitar in Koa Burst finish.

With almost 2,000 sale items to choose from in the guitar category alone, you're sure to find something for you.

There's also bass guitar gear to explore, as well as live sound and lighting equipment, just in case you're building out your rig for when live music is back on the agenda.

If it’s recording software or guitar plugins you’re after, Sweetwater is offering essential upgrades on brands including PreSonus, Native Instruments and Avid, enabling you to upgrade your DAW or load up on guitar plugins from the likes of Positive Grid.

If you don't fancy looking through the thousands of products on offer, we’ve jumped in to save you time, and included some highlights below. The sale runs from now through 30 June.

Sweetwater sale: Guitars, amps and effects

Boss Katana Artist 1x12" 100W Combo | $499.99, save $100

This popular 2-channel combo amp comes loaded with 5 amp voicings, built-in effects, line/headphone output, an effects loop, and USB connectivity.View Deal

Ovation ExoticWood Legend | Was $999.99 , now $699.99

This 6-string acoustic electric guitar comes in striking Koa Burst finish, with koa top, lyrachord back and sides, maple neck, pau ferro fingerboard and Ovation OP-Pro electronics. Today you can save a wholesome $300 off the asking price.View Deal

Washburn Comfort G70SCE Ovangkol | $699.99 , now $399.99

This 6-string acoustic electric guitar in natural finish features a stunning spruce top, ovangkol back and sides, mahogany neck, ovangkol fingerboard and Fishman electronics. This would make for an excellent musical compadre, and comes with $200 saving right now.View Deal

Ernie Ball Expression Series Overdrive | $149.99 , now $74.99

Save $75 off the normal price of this classy looking, tone-packed overdrive pedal . This is a transparent overdrive that can be controlled via the pedal's foot treadle; pull the pedal all the way to the heel position for a clean tone and push it forward to pile on the gain.View Deal

TC Electronic Flashback Mini Delay Pedal | $20 off, now $99

A compact delay pedal for busy pedalboards. You get the same versatility and tonal range of the original Flashback, and you can download custom TonePrint tone settings made by master guitarists, or even create your own unique tones with the free TonePrint editor software.View Deal

Line 6 HX Effects multi-effects | Save $100, now $499

This popular multi-effects unit features 8x capacitive-sensing footswitches, scribble strip displays, HX-quality effects, MIDI I/O, USB, 2x effects loops, expression pedal connectivity and true stereo thruput.View Deal

Sweetwater sale: Studio and recording

AKG K245 open-back headphones | Now $49, save $40

Get deeper into your recordings with these quality foldable headphones from studio giants AKG. These open-back stereo monitoring headphones come complete with a coiled 5 metre replaceable cable, offer supreme comfort and a balanced sound.View Deal

Tascam Series 208i audio interface | Save $100, now $399.99

This is a 20-in/8-out USB audio interface, offering up to 2.0 24-bit/192kHz operation. You also get 4 Channels with XLR/TRS Inputs, Phantom Power, 8-channel Optical Input, 2 Headphone Outputs, 8 Balanced TRS Line Outputs and DSP Effects. Not only that, but you also get a free TM-80 microphone & TH-02 headphones (with a $139 Value) thrown in as well.View Deal

Sweetwater sale: Software and plugins

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 Standard Effects Modeling Plugin | Save $40, pay $59 today

If you want to make it easier to record great guitar tones straight into your laptop or PC, this guitar amp and effects plugin delivers 30 amps and 45 effects to experiment with. The software works with Mac or PC.View Deal

PreSonus Studio One 4.6 Professional | Now just $279.97, usually $399.95, save $119.98

Get your hands on this epic DAW with unlimited tracks, 64-bit processing, a great plugin suite, pitch correction, amp modeling and a load of mastering tools.View Deal