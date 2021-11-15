Get $50 off a Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass in this fantastic early Black Friday deal at Sweetwater

If you’re in the market for your first bass guitar – or maybe an addition to an existing collection – you don’t need to wait until Black Friday to bag yourself some killer savings. The largest music retailers are already slashing prices on tons of high-quality music gear, so now’s the time to make a purchase.

In our quest to bring you the best Black Friday guitar deals in the lead up to the event, we’ve stumbled across these well-spec’d four- and five-string Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass models, each offered with a cool $50 off for a limited time only at Sweetwater .

Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass HH: $479.99 Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass HH: $479.99 , $429.99

A perfect beginner bass – or indeed a killer addition to any instrument collection – the Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass HH features an excellent set of specs for the price, including a transparent-sounding ash body, maple neck and fingerboard, Squier-designed SQR ceramic humbuckers and a wealth of controls for crafting your perfect bass tone. And you can get it for $50 off now over at Sweetwater.

Squier Contemporary Jazz V HH: $529.99 Squier Contemporary Jazz V HH: $529.99 , $479.99

And if four strings just ain’t enough, you can get the Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass V HH now for under $500. It’s got a near identical spec sheet to its four-string counterpart, with an ash body, maple neck and fingerboard and Squier SQR ceramic humbucking pickups, and thus is a brilliantly versatile bass that’ll comfortably handle any genre of music. This deal is only available while stocks last, so get on it ASAP if you’re interested...

Both basses feature a near identical set of appointments, including a snappy- and transparent-sounding ash body with a sleek satin polyurethane black finish, effortlessly playable C-shaped maple neck and fingerboard, 20 narrow tall frets and body-matching black block inlays.

Electronics include a pair of Squier SQR ceramic humbucking pickups – which Squier promises deliver a “high-output, modern tone with punchy lows and clear highs” – controlled via single master volume and tone knobs, a blend control and a stacked bass/treble EQ, so you’ve got everything you need to dial in your perfect tone.

Other features include a synthetic bone nut – which ensures optimum tuning stability and sustain – open-gear machine heads, a bolt-on body/neck joint and a standard comfortable 34” scale length.

There’s a reason why Squier guitars are so popular amongst musicians; they deliver excellent specs and a killer sound at an affordable price, and in this knockout deal, you can get them even cheaper.