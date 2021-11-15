Trending

Get $50 off a Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass in this fantastic early Black Friday deal at Sweetwater

By

Bag one of these double humbucker-equipped basses – in either a four- or five-string configuration – for less at Sweetwater now

Squier Contemporary Active Jazz Bass V HH
(Image credit: Squier)

If you’re in the market for your first bass guitar – or maybe an addition to an existing collection – you don’t need to wait until Black Friday to bag yourself some killer savings. The largest music retailers are already slashing prices on tons of high-quality music gear, so now’s the time to make a purchase.

In our quest to bring you the best Black Friday guitar deals in the lead up to the event, we’ve stumbled across these well-spec’d four- and five-string Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass models, each offered with a cool $50 off for a limited time only at Sweetwater.

Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass HH: $479.99, $429.99
A perfect beginner bass – or indeed a killer addition to any instrument collection – the Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass HH features an excellent set of specs for the price, including a transparent-sounding ash body, maple neck and fingerboard, Squier-designed SQR ceramic humbuckers and a wealth of controls for crafting your perfect bass tone. And you can get it for $50 off now over at Sweetwater.

View Deal
Squier Contemporary Jazz V HH: $529.99, $479.99
And if four strings just ain’t enough, you can get the Squier Contemporary Jazz Bass V HH now for under $500. It’s got a near identical spec sheet to its four-string counterpart, with an ash body, maple neck and fingerboard and Squier SQR ceramic humbucking pickups, and thus is a brilliantly versatile bass that’ll comfortably handle any genre of music. This deal is only available while stocks last, so get on it ASAP if you’re interested...

View Deal

Both basses feature a near identical set of appointments, including a snappy- and transparent-sounding ash body with a sleek satin polyurethane black finish, effortlessly playable C-shaped maple neck and fingerboard, 20 narrow tall frets and body-matching black block inlays.

Electronics include a pair of Squier SQR ceramic humbucking pickups – which Squier promises deliver a “high-output, modern tone with punchy lows and clear highs” – controlled via single master volume and tone knobs, a blend control and a stacked bass/treble EQ, so you’ve got everything you need to dial in your perfect tone.

Other features include a synthetic bone nut – which ensures optimum tuning stability and sustain – open-gear machine heads, a bolt-on body/neck joint and a standard comfortable 34” scale length.

There’s a reason why Squier guitars are so popular amongst musicians; they deliver excellent specs and a killer sound at an affordable price, and in this knockout deal, you can get them even cheaper. 

Originally priced at $479.99 and $529.99 – and now available for $429.99 and $479.99, respectively – the four- and five-string Squier Contemporary Jazz Basses are only available at these prices while stocks last, so head over to the early-Sweetwater Black Friday sale now to get yours. 

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar.