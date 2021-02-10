Get early access to the Guitar Center President’s Day sale

The Guitar Center President’s Day sale may not kick off officially until February 15th, but the music retail giant has given its customers early access to some of their biggest guitar deals, whether you’re looking to buy a new axe, stock up on guitar cables or grab a new gigbag. One of the biggest electric guitar deals on the site right now is the stunning Fender Player Stratocaster HSS in Candy Red Burst, currently $180 off ($599.99, down from $779.99) .

With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, this could be your chance to pick up a bargain for the guitar playing love of your life (you can also check out our round-up of gifts for guitar players ). Or maybe you just want to treat yourself? Either way, there are big savings to be made.

We’ve picked out some more Guitar Center President’s Day highlights below:

Fender Player Strat HSS, Candy Red Burst: $779.99 , $599.99

Save $180 right now on this beautiful example of a Player Strat, complete with pao ferro fingerboard, flamed maple top over a solid alder body and lush modern C-shaped neck. If you’re looking for that classic Strat sound in an affordable package, this is the one for you.View Deal

Epiphone Limited Edition SG Special-I: $174.99 , now $149.99

If you’re after a great beginner electric guitar , this SG could be up your street. It features a solid mahogany body, '60s SlimTaper D mahogany neck and 22-fret rosewood fretboard, and is available with a $25 discount in this black finish.View Deal

Schecter Guitar Research CR-6: Was $699, now $599.99

Save almost 100 bucks on this shred machine. This guitar comes armed with Schecter USA Apocalypse-II pickups, while the Ultra Thin C shape neck is reinforced with two carbon fiber rods for added strength and stability. The mahogany body with exotic poplar burl top makes this one stand out from the crowd and it's available in Charcoal Burst or Aqua Burst finishes.View Deal