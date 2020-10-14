Get mammoth savings on guitars, amps, pedals and more from your favorite retailers this Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day may have been given its name by the biggest online retail giant of them all, but that doesn't mean that other music retailers don't also get in on the fun of this annual savings bonanza.
This year, Sweetwater, Guitar Center and Musician's Friend have each taken the time to unleash dizzying arrays of deals on guitars, amps, pedals, accessories and a whole lot more.
Talk is cheap though, so if these kinda savings sound up your street and you want to see them for yourself, you can check them out in greater detail via our links below.
Additionally, if you want an even broader selection, be sure to check out our full Prime Day guitar deals page. Happy huntin'!
Musician's Friend's Rocktober sale - get savings of up to 20%
Musician's Friend is living up to its name with big sales across a wide range of products, with savings of up to 20%. For coupon-eligible products, be sure to apply the in-cart code: rocktober.
Sweetwater's Prime Time Deals sale - get savings of up to 50%
Sweetwater's always a top-notch source of great guitar deals, and this Prime Day, the company hasn't disappointed. Right now, you can save up to 50% on nearly 600 products across its entire range. So what are ya waiting for?
Save on tons of items with Guitar Center's Guitar-A-Thon
Guitar Center is aiming to make everyone's fall a bit brighter with its month-long Guitar-A-Thon. Take a look, and save big on hundreds of guitars, pedals and more until October 28!
View Deal
