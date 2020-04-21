Get the stellar Boss Katana Artist 1x12 for just $499 with this limited deal

You may not be gigging just yet, but when the time comes, you’d better be ready - and right now, Sweetwater has a killer deal going on one of the best gigging combo amps you can buy, with a whopping $100 slashed off the Boss Katana Artist 1x12, for a limited time only.

The Katana Artist 1x12 boasts five amp voicings, with a host of built-in effects, while the ability to record direct via line and USB outputs means it’s ideal for recording while you’re stuck at home, too.

This 100W combo is one of the Katana range’s flagship models, with additional tonal flexibility over the rest of the line-up, including cabinet resonance and line-out ‘air’ feel.

Boss launched the Katana-Artist MkII this year, but the original incarnation still stands up as one of of today’s best guitar amps, and is well worth your hard-earned cash.

That $100 discount knocks the price down to just $499 - but it’s available for a limited time only, so you’ll need to get yourself over to Sweetwater pronto to snap this one up.