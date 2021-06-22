Getting ready to gig again? This Prime Day deal saves you up to 41% on D'Addario EXL strings triple packs

Not everyone walks away from Prime Day with a new guitar in their hands, or a suite of pedals. No. In fact, the sale is just as much about the small purchases as it is the big shiny ones. That's why we want to draw your attention to this ace electric guitar strings deal currently lighting up Amazon.

Fresh strings always feel good, and if you're gearing up to play live music again, you're going to want a few sets on standby for all those over-excited bends you're inevitably going to perform at your first rehearsals with your mates.

There are currently a handful of gauges to choose from, so take a look below and find your ideal sets.

D'Addario EXL110-3D Nickel Wound: was $16.99, now $9.99

Regular Light, 10-46 gauge, 3 sets:

The famous string co's best-selling set, and a versatile pick for players of multiple genres.View Deal

D'Addario EXL120-3D Nickel Wound Strings: $13.99 , $9.99

Super Light, 9-42 gauge, 3 sets

This super-light set is perfect if you want biting tones, especially as they're round wound with nickel-plated steel.View Deal

D’Addario Nickel Wound Strings: was $13.99 , now $9.99

Med. Blues Jazz Rock, 11-49 gauge, 3 sets:

The heaviest of the lot and geared up for rounder, earthier tones.View Deal

Head over to our Prime Day guitar deals page for even more fantastic offers.