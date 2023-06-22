Godin’s upgraded Stadium Pro model might be its best-sounding – and nicest-looking – T-type yet

By Matt Owen
published

With TV Jones and Lollar pickups – and a sharp aesthetic refresh – Godin's Stadium platform has reached new heights

Godin Stadium Pro
Earlier this month, Godin laid its cards on the table by introducing what looked to be its most impressively spec’d Session electric guitar yet.

It was a notable addition to the longstanding series, one we wagered would give similarly spec’d Fender and Ibanez models a run for their money.

Now, the brand has built on this momentum by turning its attention to the single-cut market and releasing the all-new Stadium Pro.

Godin Stadium Pro
Two versions of the Stadium Pro have been unveiled, one with a rosewood fretboard and one with a maple ‘board. There are also two standard finishes on offer – Ozark Cream and Sunset Burst – which each arrive with the option of both ‘boards.

A final limited-edition alternative arriving in Pacifik Blue, meanwhile, is exclusively available with a maple fingerboard.

Aside from those finish and fingerboard differences, each Stadium Pro model is otherwise the same beast, flaunting a Canadian Laurentian basswood body, hard rock maple neck, 12”-radius fingerboard, and a Custom T hardtail bridge.

Godin Stadium Pro
Once again, it’s the pickups here, as well as those gorgeous finishes, that really steal the show. Each iteration comes packing a pair of TV Jones and Lollar pickups, which are drafted in over the Godin GS-3 single-coils found in previous Stadium HT models.

Specifically, a TV Jones Starwood neck pickup is lined up alongside a Lollar T Special in the bridge position. Both are at the mercy of a master volume and tone knobs, and a three-way switch.

Does it hit the heights of the latest Session model? Well, we’d argue not quite, but then again it’s important to consider this is a different kettle of fish. Whereas the Session was a Superstrat at its core, the Stadium Pro is all about vintage Telecaster style.

Godin Stadium Pro

To that end, it seems to pass its objective comfortably. Not only that, the Stadium Pro is a significant aesthetic and tonal upgrade to the brand’s previous Stadium HT models, and is probably about on par with the premium Radium-X single-cuts, which experimented with Bare Knuckle and Seymour Duncan pickups.

Price-wise, they’re only marginally more expensive than their predecessors – each Stadium Pro variant is available now for $1,399.

For more information, head over to Godin.

