Godin’s upgraded Stadium Pro model might be its best-sounding – and nicest-looking – T-type yet

Earlier this month, Godin laid its cards on the table by introducing what looked to be its most impressively spec’d Session electric guitar yet.

It was a notable addition to the longstanding series, one we wagered would give similarly spec’d Fender and Ibanez models a run for their money.

Now, the brand has built on this momentum by turning its attention to the single-cut market and releasing the all-new Stadium Pro.

Image 1 of 2 Godin Stadium Pro Sunset Burst RN (Image credit: Godin) Godin Stadium Pro Sunset Burst MN (Image credit: Godin)

Two versions of the Stadium Pro have been unveiled, one with a rosewood fretboard and one with a maple ‘board. There are also two standard finishes on offer – Ozark Cream and Sunset Burst – which each arrive with the option of both ‘boards.

A final limited-edition alternative arriving in Pacifik Blue, meanwhile, is exclusively available with a maple fingerboard.

Aside from those finish and fingerboard differences, each Stadium Pro model is otherwise the same beast, flaunting a Canadian Laurentian basswood body, hard rock maple neck, 12”-radius fingerboard, and a Custom T hardtail bridge.

Image 1 of 2 Godin Stadium Pro Ozark Cream MN (Image credit: Godin) Godin Stadium Pro Ozark Cream RN (Image credit: Godin)

Once again, it’s the pickups here, as well as those gorgeous finishes, that really steal the show. Each iteration comes packing a pair of TV Jones and Lollar pickups, which are drafted in over the Godin GS-3 single-coils found in previous Stadium HT models.

Specifically, a TV Jones Starwood neck pickup is lined up alongside a Lollar T Special in the bridge position. Both are at the mercy of a master volume and tone knobs, and a three-way switch.

Does it hit the heights of the latest Session model? Well, we’d argue not quite, but then again it’s important to consider this is a different kettle of fish. Whereas the Session was a Superstrat at its core, the Stadium Pro is all about vintage Telecaster style.

Godin Stadium Pro LTD Pacifik Blue MN (Image credit: Godin)

To that end, it seems to pass its objective comfortably. Not only that, the Stadium Pro is a significant aesthetic and tonal upgrade to the brand’s previous Stadium HT models, and is probably about on par with the premium Radium-X single-cuts, which experimented with Bare Knuckle and Seymour Duncan pickups.

Price-wise, they’re only marginally more expensive than their predecessors – each Stadium Pro variant is available now for $1,399.

For more information, head over to Godin.