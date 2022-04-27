Gretsch launches revamped G5021E Rancher Penguin Parlor acoustic-electric guitar

The affordable, small-bodied model is now available with a rosewood fretboard, and in three new finishes

Gretsch's 2022 G5021E Rancher Penguin Parlor acoustic guitar
(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

Back in January, Gretsch announced a number of changes to its lineup of electric and acoustic guitars.

Among these was a revamping of the storied company's compact, affordably-priced G5021E Rancher Penguin Parlor acoustic-electric guitar. Available now, this new-look G5021E comes in some nice new finishes, along with a couple of other tweaks.

The guitar is still built with a solid spruce top and laminated maple back and sides, but now features a rosewood fretboard. However, that rosewood 'board only comes with the new Black, Mint Metallic and Shell Pink G5021Es – the previously available White G5021E boasts a Laurel fretboard. 

Regardless of the fretboard, the G5021E's mahogany neck features 20 vintage-style frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

Sounds on the guitar can be amplified by its onboard Fishman Presys III pickup/preamp system, which features a built-in tuner, volume knob, and a three-band EQ comprising Bass, Middle and Treble controls.

Image 1 of 3

Gretsch G5021E Rancher Penguin Parlor Black (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)
Image 2 of 3

Gretsch G5021E Rancher Penguin Parlor Mint Metallic (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)
Image 3 of 3

Gretsch G5021E Rancher Penguin Parlor Shell Pink (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

Hardware – most of which is finished nicely in gold – includes deluxe die-cast tuners, a synthetic bone nut and a Laurel bridge.

The Gretsch G5021E Rancher Penguin Parlor acoustic-electric guitar is available now for $549. It joins the re-tooled Streamliner line, refreshed Electromatic Jet lineup and re-imagined Electromatic hollowbody collection in Gretsch's new-for-2022 lineup.

For more info on the model, visit Gretsch.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.