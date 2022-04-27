Gretsch launches revamped G5021E Rancher Penguin Parlor acoustic-electric guitar

Back in January, Gretsch announced a number of changes to its lineup of electric and acoustic guitars.

Among these was a revamping of the storied company's compact, affordably-priced G5021E Rancher Penguin Parlor acoustic-electric guitar. Available now, this new-look G5021E comes in some nice new finishes, along with a couple of other tweaks.

The guitar is still built with a solid spruce top and laminated maple back and sides, but now features a rosewood fretboard. However, that rosewood 'board only comes with the new Black, Mint Metallic and Shell Pink G5021Es – the previously available White G5021E boasts a Laurel fretboard.

Regardless of the fretboard, the G5021E's mahogany neck features 20 vintage-style frets and pearloid Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays.

Sounds on the guitar can be amplified by its onboard Fishman Presys III pickup/preamp system, which features a built-in tuner, volume knob, and a three-band EQ comprising Bass, Middle and Treble controls.

Image 1 of 3 Gretsch G5021E Rancher Penguin Parlor Black (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars) Image 2 of 3 Gretsch G5021E Rancher Penguin Parlor Mint Metallic (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars) Image 3 of 3 Gretsch G5021E Rancher Penguin Parlor Shell Pink (Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

Hardware – most of which is finished nicely in gold – includes deluxe die-cast tuners, a synthetic bone nut and a Laurel bridge.

The Gretsch G5021E Rancher Penguin Parlor acoustic-electric guitar is available now for $549. It joins the re-tooled Streamliner line, refreshed Electromatic Jet lineup and re-imagined Electromatic hollowbody collection in Gretsch's new-for-2022 lineup.

For more info on the model, visit Gretsch.