Gretsch launches dazzling duo of limited-edition Players Edition Sparkle Jets

Champagne Sparkle and Ocean Turquoise Sparkle finishes head up the new offerings, which also flash gold hardware and Tim Shaw-designed Broad'Tron BT65 pickups

After dropping a sneak preview of its 2022 electric guitar lineup earlier this year, Gretsch has unveiled a pair of marvelously finished Players Edition Sparkle Jets.

As per the original announcement, the two limited-edition G6229TG models will be available in either Champagne Sparkle or Ocean Turquoise Sparkle, and come equipped with a number of impressive functional appointments.

Chief among which are the two Tim Shaw-designed Broad’Tron BT65 pickups. Controlled via a three-way toggle switch and an assortment of knobs – master volume with treble bleed, pickup-specific volume and master tone with no-load pot – the pair promises to provide extended lows, an exceptionally clear high-end and powerful mids.

Other notable specs include the gold hardware, which is headed up by a Bigsby B7GP string-thru tremolo system and Gotoh locking tuners. These are joined by an anchored tune-o-matic bridge and arrow control knobs.

Image 1 of 3

Gretsch G6229TG Limited Edition Players Edition Sparkle Jet

(Image credit: Gretsch)
Image 2 of 3

Gretsch G6229TG Limited Edition Players Edition Sparkle Jet

(Image credit: Gretsch)
Image 3 of 3

Gretsch G6229TG Limited Edition Players Edition Sparkle Jet

(Image credit: Gretsch)

At the core of these models is a chambered mahogany body, which has been matched with an arched laminated maple top and dressed up with white purfling binding.

Attached to the body is a set mahogany neck, which in turn is topped with a 12” radius ebony fretboard, 22 medium jumbo frets, a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut and mother of pearl big block inlays. There are also some neat red side-dot markers, too.

Both the Champagne Sparkle and Ocean Turquoise Sparkle Players Edition Jets are available now for $2,999.

To find out more, visit Gretsch (opens in new tab).

It's been a busy year so far for Gretsch, which has so far released a revamped G5021E Penguin Parlor model and new-look G5700 Lap Steel. It has also debuted new pickups and its trestle bracing system with a range of souped-up Electromatics.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.