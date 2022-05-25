Gretsch launches dazzling duo of limited-edition Players Edition Sparkle Jets

After dropping a sneak preview of its 2022 electric guitar lineup earlier this year, Gretsch has unveiled a pair of marvelously finished Players Edition Sparkle Jets.

As per the original announcement, the two limited-edition G6229TG models will be available in either Champagne Sparkle or Ocean Turquoise Sparkle, and come equipped with a number of impressive functional appointments.

Chief among which are the two Tim Shaw-designed Broad’Tron BT65 pickups. Controlled via a three-way toggle switch and an assortment of knobs – master volume with treble bleed, pickup-specific volume and master tone with no-load pot – the pair promises to provide extended lows, an exceptionally clear high-end and powerful mids.

Other notable specs include the gold hardware, which is headed up by a Bigsby B7GP string-thru tremolo system and Gotoh locking tuners. These are joined by an anchored tune-o-matic bridge and arrow control knobs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Gretsch) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Gretsch)

At the core of these models is a chambered mahogany body, which has been matched with an arched laminated maple top and dressed up with white purfling binding.

Attached to the body is a set mahogany neck, which in turn is topped with a 12” radius ebony fretboard, 22 medium jumbo frets, a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut and mother of pearl big block inlays. There are also some neat red side-dot markers, too.

Both the Champagne Sparkle and Ocean Turquoise Sparkle Players Edition Jets are available now for $2,999.

To find out more, visit Gretsch (opens in new tab).

It's been a busy year so far for Gretsch, which has so far released a revamped G5021E Penguin Parlor model and new-look G5700 Lap Steel. It has also debuted new pickups and its trestle bracing system with a range of souped-up Electromatics.