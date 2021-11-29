Get a Gretsch Streamliner for a frankly ridiculous $249 in one of Cyber Monday’s most irresistible deals

There are Cyber Monday guitar deals, and then there are Cyber Monday-winning guitar deals, and this offer on a Gretsch Streamliner is undoubtedly the latter.

Guitar Center is charging just $249 for the Gretsch G2217 Streamliner Junior Jet Club BT – that’s $100 off a single-cut that can handle anything you can throw at it, and comes in two delectable finishes.

One of the biggest electric guitar bargains you’ll find this Cyber Monday is this gorgeous Gretsch single-cut for just $249. Aside from its two alluring finishes – White Pearl Metallic and Dark Cherry Metallic – the JJC BT’s big selling point is its pair of Broad’Tron humbuckers, which offer a wide frequency response for a more contemporary twist on the company’s trademark tones. And at $100 off from Guitar Center, you really have no excuse not to sample that great Gretsch sound.

Streamliner by name, streamlined by nature, the Junior Jet Club BT is a no-nonsense rock machine.

Its main attraction is two of Gretsch’s latest humbuckers, the Broad’Trons, which deliver fat lows and punchy midrange, ideal for contemporary rock tones.

Unlike Gretsch’s traditional offerings, there’s just a master volume and tone and a three-way pickup selector, so there’s nothing to get in the way of your riffs.

Despite the to-the-point feature set, this is a classy-looking guitar. It comes in two dazzling finishes – White Pearl Metallic and Dark Cherry Metallic – which arrive complete with a tortoiseshell pickguard, color-matched headstock, thumbnail fretboard inlays and cream top binding.

The Streamliner lineup has impressed us across the board, so if you’re looking for a high-quality alternative to a Les Paul at a bargain price, we have no hesitation in recommending this guitar, especially with $100 slashed off the price.

Head over to Guitar Center to grab it now, and for more from the retail behemoth, pay a visit to our guide to the best Guitar Center Cyber Monday deals.