NAMM 2022: Guild debuts new $449 Surfliner offset

NAMM 2022: Guild has put in an early contender for this year's most notable NAMM 2022 electric guitar release with an all-new model, the Surfliner, which carries a wallet-friendly $449 price tag.

Available in a trio of gorgeous colorways – Sunset Orange, Catalina Blue and White Sage – the So-Cal-influenced six-string debuts a subtle offset double-cut body shape, an all-new single coil and features a vast array of pickup switching options.

According to the Californian company, its latest solidbody blueprint takes inspiration from the offset and vintage vibes of ‘60s and ‘70s Guild models, and pays homage to the colors that can be found near the brand's local SoCal environment.

It’s also one of the few Guild electric models to feature a 25.5” scale length – 24.75” is usually the brand’s go-to – and is also in the minority of the company’s catalog to feature a bolt-on neck.

At its core, the Surfliner features a poplar body and C-shape satin maple neck, and flashes a string-through-body design. Further functional appointments include a tune-o-matic-style bridge, medium jumbo frets and a 10” radius.

Pickup-wise, the Surfliner sports a versatile HSS configuration comprising a Guild LB-1 Little Bucker in the bridge position, as well as a pair of newly designed DeArmond Aerosonic single coils in the middle and neck slots.

The control circuit dictating the Surfliner is pretty impressive. Featuring master volume and tone controls, as well as the versatile Guild Rocker Pickup switching system – which features on/off switches for each pickup – the budget-friendly model offers up to seven pickup combinations that promise everything from “crisp and jangly” to “full and thick” tones.

Other indie rock-appropriate features include the oversized headstock complete with an ‘80s-era Guild logo.

For our two cents, it looks like a pretty attractive offset model, and one that could give a number of cheap electric guitars under $500 a run for their money.

For more information about the $449 Surfliner, head over to Guild (opens in new tab).

