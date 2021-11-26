Trending

Guitar Center has just slashed the price of JHS pedals this Black Friday

By

Save 15% on the most popular JHS pedals, including the Morning Glory, Angry Charlie, Muffuletta and even the newly released PackRat

Guitar Center has just slashed the price of JHS pedals this Black Friday!
(Image credit: JHS)

At this point, JHS could be referred to as modern classics, with their stompboxes showing up on pedalboards around the globe. The brainchild of pedal fanatic, collector, and stompbox historian, Josh Scott, JHS has become one of the most popular brands in the world of guitar effects. There’s no doubt you’ll have seen these pedals on ‘boards at local gigs, demoed by highly talented YouTubers, and even on stage by the feet of the biggest names in music. So, if you want to see what all the fuss is about, you can save 15% off a wide range of JHS pedals at Guitar Center this Black Friday.

We have to say we are hugely impressed by the sheer amount on offer here. This isn’t just obscure pedals that haven’t sold throughout the year, but actually some of the most popular offerings from the Kansas City-based pedal company. Our highlights include the JHS PackRat, which takes on the iconic RAT circuit, the ever-popular JHS Morning Glory, and the Fuzzy legend that is the JHS Muffuletta.   

Below you’ll find the pedals we are eyeing up for our own pedalboards. For more epic savings, make sure to check out our Black Friday guitar deals page. 

JHS PackRat Distortion: $249

JHS PackRat Distortion: $249, now $211.65
It's no secret how JHS frontman, Josh Scott feels about the RAT. It comes as no surprise then, that he would lovingly recreate all the most important iterations of this beloved distortion and place them all in one box. This pedal was only released weeks ago and you can bag $37.35 off right now!

View Deal
JHS Morning Glory Overdrive: $199

JHS Morning Glory Overdrive: $199, now $169.15
This "transparent" overdrive is a must-have pedal for those looking for a versatile, smooth drive that suits a myriad of styles, from clean to rock n roll.

View Deal
JHS Bonsai Overdrive: $249

JHS Bonsai Overdrive: $249, now $211.65
Okay, it seems every pedal company has a take on the legendary Tube Screamer, but the Bonsai packs nine variations into a tiny box, making it the most comprehensive Screamer clone around - and with just under $40 off, you can't go wrong.

View Deal
JHS Muffuletta Dist/Fuzz: $249

JHS Muffuletta Dist/Fuzz: $249, now $211.65
Looking for pure filth? Well, the Muffuletta is for you. As the name suggests this sleek black box is based on the revolutionary Big Muff and all its variants.

View Deal
JHS Emperor Chorus/Vibrato: $219

JHS Emperor Chorus/Vibrato: $219, $186.15
Sometimes your tone just needs a little movement and wobble, and the Emperor certainly does that. This all-analog chorus/vibrato uses the famous 3207 chipset and even has a tap tempo - all for only $186.15!

View Deal

More great Black Friday deals online now

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson

First and foremost, I'm a guitar enthusiast – a fanatic, some might say. I'm a firm believer that most of the world's problems can be solved with a Gibson SG and a catastrophically loud amp. As Junior Deals Writer on Guitar World, I write about guitars for a living, but in a past life, I worked in music retail for 7 years, advising customers on the right guitars, basses, drums, pianos, and PA systems for their needs. I also have a passion for live sound; I'm a fully qualified sound engineer with experience working in various venues in Scotland, where I live with my wife and dog. 