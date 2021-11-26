Guitar Center has just slashed the price of JHS pedals this Black Friday!

At this point, JHS could be referred to as modern classics, with their stompboxes showing up on pedalboards around the globe. The brainchild of pedal fanatic, collector, and stompbox historian, Josh Scott, JHS has become one of the most popular brands in the world of guitar effects. There’s no doubt you’ll have seen these pedals on ‘boards at local gigs, demoed by highly talented YouTubers, and even on stage by the feet of the biggest names in music. So, if you want to see what all the fuss is about, you can save 15% off a wide range of JHS pedals at Guitar Center this Black Friday.

We have to say we are hugely impressed by the sheer amount on offer here. This isn’t just obscure pedals that haven’t sold throughout the year, but actually some of the most popular offerings from the Kansas City-based pedal company. Our highlights include the JHS PackRat , which takes on the iconic RAT circuit, the ever-popular JHS Morning Glory , and the Fuzzy legend that is the JHS Muffuletta .

Below you’ll find the pedals we are eyeing up for our own pedalboards. For more epic savings, make sure to check out our Black Friday guitar deals page.

JHS PackRat Distortion: $249 JHS PackRat Distortion: $249 , now $211.65

It's no secret how JHS frontman, Josh Scott feels about the RAT. It comes as no surprise then, that he would lovingly recreate all the most important iterations of this beloved distortion and place them all in one box. This pedal was only released weeks ago and you can bag $37.35 off right now!

JHS Morning Glory Overdrive: $199 JHS Morning Glory Overdrive: $199 , now $169.15

This "transparent" overdrive is a must-have pedal for those looking for a versatile, smooth drive that suits a myriad of styles, from clean to rock n roll.

JHS Bonsai Overdrive: $249 JHS Bonsai Overdrive: $249 , now $211.65

Okay, it seems every pedal company has a take on the legendary Tube Screamer, but the Bonsai packs nine variations into a tiny box, making it the most comprehensive Screamer clone around - and with just under $40 off, you can't go wrong.

JHS Muffuletta Dist/Fuzz: $249 JHS Muffuletta Dist/Fuzz: $249 , now $211.65

Looking for pure filth? Well, the Muffuletta is for you. As the name suggests this sleek black box is based on the revolutionary Big Muff and all its variants.

JHS Emperor Chorus/Vibrato: $219 JHS Emperor Chorus/Vibrato: $219 , $186.15

Sometimes your tone just needs a little movement and wobble, and the Emperor certainly does that. This all-analog chorus/vibrato uses the famous 3207 chipset and even has a tap tempo - all for only $186.15!

