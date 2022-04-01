Guitar Center is currently offering hundreds of dollars off a range of guitars – including the Fender Player Stratocaster

Looking for a new axe, but you won't settle for run-of-the-mill colors and finish options? Luckily, Guitar Center has a few cut-price options that will help you stand out from the crowd and get noticed. For a limited time, the music retail titan has slashed up to 20% off the price of exclusive brands and special edition instruments – and this includes guitars, amplifiers, pedals, and pro audio equipment.

While browsing the extensive selection on offer, our eyes couldn't help but be drawn to the eye-popping Fender Player Stratocaster in the aptly named Green Burst . This HSS Strat isn't just beautiful, it's also fiercely versatile and unbelievably playable. While other Strats could be considered pedestrian, this model is anything but – and with $210 off, it's a no-brainer.

However, perhaps you are seeking a sleeker, more understated look. Well, in that case, you may want to take advantage of the $150 off this blacked-out Fender Player Stratocaster . This limited edition Strat brings to mind David Gilmour's iconic six-string, but at this price, it's a damn sight less expensive! Still not convinced take a look at more of the best Fender Player Stratocaster deals.

Guitar Center: Up to 20% off

Guitar Center is currently offering a fantastic 20% off a wide selection of musical equipment, from electric guitars to acoustic guitars, amplifiers to cheap pedals. As you'd expect, all the instrument heavy-hitters are represented here, with discounts on Fender, Jackson, Epiphone and Music Man through to 6 April.

Suppose Strats aren't your thing. Well, don't worry, there are even savings to be had on instruments designed to bring the doom. Fans of prog-metal legends Dream Theater can rejoice, as the ever-popular Sterling by Music Man John Petrucci JP70 7-string guitar currently has $150 off the listed price. This modern, high-performance guitar is everything you need in a 7-string and benefits from Music Man's stellar build quality. Other guitars on offer are the classic-sounding Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro IV, which sees $99 knocked off the eye-catching Worn Pacific Blue finish and $50 off the extremely pointy Jackson Rhoads JS32T.

Looking for a new guitar? Well be sure to check out our buyer's guides