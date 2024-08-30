Shop exclusive deals and up to 50% discounts in the massive Guitar Center Labor Day sale

By
published

Make your Labor Day weekend more musical with huge savings on electric guitars, bass guitars, acoustic guitars, guitar pedals, and more

An acoustic guitar, metal guitar, and a Les Paul
(Image credit: Martin/Schecter/Epiphone)

Labor Day has arrived which is great news for guitarists, as it means massive discounts on guitar brands. Guitar Center is offering phenomenal discounts of up to 50% off, kicking off the Labor Day weekend with some seriously big savings on electric guitars, bass guitars, acoustic guitars, and loads more.

The sale will last the whole Labor Day weekend up until September 4th, and features some Guitar Center exclusive deals that you won’t find anywhere else this weekend. There’s a lot of gear on offer, so to make things a little easier for you we’ve handpicked some of our favorite deals for you below.

Guitar Center Labor Day sale: Up to 50% off

Guitar Center Labor Day sale: Up to 50% off
Save big on a huge range of gear this Labor Day weekend with massive reductions of up to 50% off loads of big brands. From Fender and Epiphone to Guild and Gretsch, there are a huge number of deals for guitarists.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.