Shop exclusive deals and up to 50% discounts in the massive Guitar Center Labor Day sale

Labor Day has arrived which is great news for guitarists, as it means massive discounts on guitar brands. Guitar Center is offering phenomenal discounts of up to 50% off , kicking off the Labor Day weekend with some seriously big savings on electric guitars , bass guitars , acoustic guitars , and loads more.

The sale will last the whole Labor Day weekend up until September 4th, and features some Guitar Center exclusive deals that you won’t find anywhere else this weekend. There’s a lot of gear on offer, so to make things a little easier for you we’ve handpicked some of our favorite deals for you below.

Guitar Center Labor Day sale: Up to 50% off

Save big on a huge range of gear this Labor Day weekend with massive reductions of up to 50% off loads of big brands. From Fender and Epiphone to Guild and Gretsch, there are a huge number of deals for guitarists.

First up we had to shout out the Martin Special D Classic Dreadnought, a Guitar Center exclusive acoustic. As you’d expect from Martin it’s a beautifully put-together instrument, and a hefty $240 discount makes it an even more tempting offer. That’s a 24% reduction on an all-solid wood acoustic, making it fantastic value for money for a seriously versatile steel-string acoustic guitar.

Next, we’re going to the opposite end of the guitar spectrum with the shred-tastic Schecter C-1 Platinum. Perfect for heavy chugging or fast lead work, it’s got a nice $100 reduction on the regular price, taking it down to just $649 . Dual EMG Active 81/85 pickups will give you a perfect modern metal tone, delivering incredible sustain with plenty of cut in the highs and heft in the lows.