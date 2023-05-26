Get yourself up to 35% off loads of guitar gear in the massive Guitar Center Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day doesn’t arrive until May 29th but don’t let that stop you from grabbing a great deal. Guitar Center launched its sale early, offering up to 35% off loads of electric, acoustic, and bass guitars as well as amps, effects, recording gear, and microphones . The Memorial Day sale ends on May 31st, so act fast and grab yourself a great deal.

We’ve had a peek at the sale and spotted some seriously good deals, including a healthy $150 off this Sterling by Music Man Cutlass HSS . With its versatile pickup configuration, excellent tremolo system, and roasted maple neck it offers smooth playability and stunning sound. For lovers of the low end, you’ll want to check out the Schecter Omen Elite-5, a beautiful bass perfect for drop-tuned chugs and Earth-shattering bass chords. It’s currently got $120 off the regular price, taking its price down to just $529 .

Guitar Center Memorial Day: Up to 35% off

These Memorial Day offers are only available until May 31st, so you’ll need to move quickly to take advantage. With up to 35% off electric guitars , bass guitars , effects pedals, studio gear, and more, it’s the perfect time to refresh your gear before the festival season lands.

For players who prefer a more vintage aesthetic, the Squier Classic Vibe 60s Jazzmaster in Daphne Blue has got a nice $70 discount , giving you that distinctive Jazzmaster tone and stunning looks for less. If you’re in the market for a good-looking and great-sounding acoustic guitar , there’s also a massive $200 chunk off this beautiful PRS Limited Run Se AE60 Angelus in Cobalt Blue , perfect for those stripped-back festival sessions.

You can also upgrade your rig with the cult-classic Boss Blues Driver, an excellent overdrive pedal that’s found its way onto the pedalboards of many a professional guitar player. It’s currently got a nice $20 discount, taking it below $100 to just $89.99 . If you’re looking to start recording some new ideas this summer, then don’t miss out on the highly rated Focusrite Scarlett Solo, which is just $99 thanks to a $30 reduction on the regular price . A top-rated audio interface, it’s small enough to take with you in your bag but has studio-quality preamps built in.

Shop the full Memorial Day sale over at Guitar Center