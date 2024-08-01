“It’s extremely rare that this happens”: Guitar Center staff find thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs stashed inside guitar amp

A Guitar Center spokesperson confirmed that the employees at the Lawrenceville, Georgia store are cooperating with law enforcement

Guitar Center logo on storefront
(Image credit: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

Employees at a Guitar Center store in Lawrenceville, Georgia, found thousands of dollars’ worth of cocaine and methamphetamine stashed inside a guitar amp.

On July 17, the staff members opened what they thought was just another delivery box, only to discover the drug stash. It's believed that the amp was mistakenly delivered to the store.

