“It’s extremely rare that this happens”: Guitar Center staff find thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs stashed inside guitar amp

Employees at a Guitar Center store in Lawrenceville, Georgia, found thousands of dollars’ worth of cocaine and methamphetamine stashed inside a guitar amp.

On July 17, the staff members opened what they thought was just another delivery box, only to discover the drug stash. It's believed that the amp was mistakenly delivered to the store.

According to Sgt. Collin Flynn of the Gwinnett County Police via WSB-TV, “In this case, we have employees that did the exact right thing. It's extremely rare that this happens at any business.”

Guitar Center employees find thousands of dollars in drugs stuffed inside guitar amp - YouTube Watch On

The staff also told police that the box had a shipping address out of state. However, the Guitar Center location was listed as a return address, so the package was returned to the store.

Investigators believe the drug dealers involved in this case have conducted a similar operation before, due to the business logo and business return address attached to the box.

“Most of the time, police say a specialized unit seizes the drugs before they're ever delivered,” reports WSB-TV. However, this shipment seems to have slipped through the cracks.

A Guitar Center spokesperson confirmed the store is cooperating with law enforcement. Police haven't identified any employees as suspects, as they believe there is no connection between staff members and the drugs.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In other Guitar Center news, new CEO Gabe Dalporto recently detailed his plan to revitalize the brand, in part by prioritizing premium guitars.