Guitar World deals of the week: bag a pre-Black Friday bargain with a half-price amp, discounted guitar pedals, and money off the Neural DSP Quad Cortex

It's been a whirlwind week of deals here at Guitar World thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day – or Prime Day 2 as we like to call it. The sale is over now and if you're worried you've missed out, never fear, we've got loads more great deals for you right here.

Despite being one of the biggest sales events of the year, Amazon isn't usually a great place to grab a deal as a guitarist, unless you're after accessories. We did see some select offerings from Roland and Boss, which have now ended, but if you're after one of the best desktop amps in the world, you can still get up to 20% off select Positive Grid amps and accessories over at Amazon.

At Musician's Friend, their Halloween Sale has started, promising some 'scary good' savings. Unfortunately, there's not much here for guitar players, but if you're in the market for live sound gear, lighting, or DJ equipment it's worth checking it out.

Guitar Center also dropped a Halloween with select savings on guitars, guitar amps, and effects pedals. As with the Musician's Friend sale, the emphasis is on live sound and DJ so the offering is pretty limited for us guitar junkies, but there are some good deals if you look hard enough, and we've picked out a couple of our favorite savings for you below.

Finally, Sweetwater's Recording Month continues with an amazing selection of bundle deals and offers on recording gear. If you're into recording your own electric guitar, or you want to get started demoing tracks at home, there are some fantastic offers on guitar audio interfaces, studio monitors, and some really useful guitar VSTs that will enhance and improve your recorded tracks.

If you're saving your cash for Black Friday, then make sure you get over to our Black Friday guitar deals page and bookmark it. We'll be regularly updating the deals over there as we expect early Black Friday deals to start arriving soon, and there are already some select offers available right now.

Editor's pick Blackstar Silverline Standard: $499.99 , $249.99

Undoubtedly our steal of the week, the excellent Blackstar Silverline Standard has got a stonking $250 reduction, taking it down to half price. We love this modeling amp for its powerful tone which gives you access to a wide range of tube loadouts and useful controls, which offer almost boundless options for sound sculpting.

Elixir Phosphor Bronze: was $18.99 , $16.14

Not all good deals have to be huge amounts of money. We all need new strings at one point or another, and these Elixir Phosphor Bronze acoustic guitar strings are perfect for keeping your acoustic up to scratch. A $2.85 discount may not sound like much, but that's 15% off their total value, an amount not to be sniffed at. Elixir strings last much longer than regular, non-coated strings too, so your strings will stay fresh for longer. Price check: Sweetwater $18.99

Vox AC15 Creamback: was $899.99 , $749.99

If you're after that signature Vox chime, this limited edition Vox AC15 tube amp delivers. Voiced for the modern player, the Creamback speakers in this amp give you all that crisp high-end Vox amps are famous for, whilst playing nice with modern levels of overdrive. It's currently got a $150 discount at Guitar Center, making it incredible value for money.

Neural DSP Quad Cortex: $150 off

One of the most popular amp modelers around, the Neural DSP Quad Cortex delivers incredible guitar tones, but to be honest is pretty expensive. That said it's rare we see a price drop on such a quality bit of kit, so whilst it's a comparatively small $150 reduction against the retail price, it's undeniable that the QC is absolutely worth the investment.

EarthQuaker Devices Astral Destiny: $199 , $179.10

There aren't many better shimmer reverb pedals than EarthQuaker Devices' excellent Astral Destiny. If you're all about epic soundscapes then this will be a perfect addition to your pedalboard, made all the sweeter by a small yet sweet $19.90 discount at Musician's Friend.

Fender MTG Tube Tremolo: was $199.99 , $159.99

The Fender MTG Tube Tremolo aims to simulate the world's oldest guitar effect, an amp-based tremolo. It doesn't it brilliantly too, delivering a rich timbre that's super flexible. It's got an excellent $40 discount at the moment over at Guitar Center, making it a great way to add a quality tremolo pedal to your 'board for less.

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: