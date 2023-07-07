Guitar World deals of the week: Check out these 5 unmissable early Prime Day deals

Here at Guitar World we’ve been helping players research the best gear for them, and find the very best deals, for many years now. We fully subscribe to the belief that the only thing better than new gear is when that gear comes with a hearty discount.

If you're anything like us your inbox is probably awash with emails about sales and discounts - particularly around major sales events like the annual Prime Day guitar deals - and it can be hard to separate the genuinely good deals from the too good to be true ones. That’s where we come in. Prime Day might be a few days away yet (11 and 12 July) but we’ve used our experience and eye for a bargain to uncover five early offers that are worth your time.

For starters, there’s a significant saving of almost $300 to be had on Fender's stunning Jim Adkins signature Tele at Amazon right now. This artist model from the Jimmy Eat World main man features a semi-hollow body and Seymour Duncan SP90 pickups.

Now, if you're one of the thousands of guitarists who have been keeping an eye on the rise of Positive Grid in recent years but are yet to invest in one of their brilliant smart amps, their latest deal could be thing to tip you over the edge. You can currently grab an extra $10 off an already discounted Spark or Spark Mini with the code DEAL10. With so many features for practice and recording, and the fact they're great for music streaming too makes this one a no-brainer.

We've also uncovered a fantastic deal on a Line 6 delay pedal, a sweet discount on a beginner acoustic bundle and a brilliant music streaming deal where you pay nothing for 4 months. Keep scrolling to get straight to the info.

We’ll be bringing you fantastic deals every week with the best savings on guitars, amps, effects, accessories and more, so if you don’t see anything you like here - or you’re waiting for payday - then check back in next week.

Fender Jim Adkins JA-90 Tele: $1,099.99 , $811.60

There's a certain sweetness about the signature guitar of emo legend Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World. With its distinctive semi-hollow body design, Seymour Duncan SP90 pickups and 24.75" scale length, this guitar really is one of a kind. Ahead of Prime Day, you can score 26% off the price at Amazon.

Positive Grid Spark amps: Get an extra $10 off

Ahead of Prime Day you can bag an additional $10 off the insanely popular Spark, Spark Pearl and Spark Mini smart amps using the code DEAL10. And that's on top of existing sale prices. Each amp features Smart Jam Live for accompanied playing, AutoChords to help you learn songs and access to over 50,000 killer tones via the Spark app.

Fender Acoustic Pack: Was $199.99 , now $157.41

This handsome 3/4 classical-style acoustic guitar from Fender is a brilliant beginner instrument for those looking to take their first steps into the glorious world of music. Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is offering this guitar along with a gig bag, strap, picks, clip-on tuner, guitar stand and an extra set of nylon strings for only $158. For more option try our guide to the best acoustic guitars for beginners.

Line 6 DL4 MkII: Was $329 , now $249

The second coming of one of the most iconic delay pedals of all time, the Line 6 DL4 MkII is a delay, reverb, and even a looper pedal in one sleek unit. Packed with delightful delay sounds and spacious reverbs, the fidelity of this pedal really needs to be heard to be believed. Landing a full five out of five in our review , it’s now got a burly $80 off at Center, saving you 24% on the RRP.

Amazon Music Unlimited: Up to 4 months free

New to Amazon Prime? You need to sign up to take advantage of Prime Day anyway, but if you register today you'll instantly get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free (existing members get 3 months free). That means more music than you could ever listen to in your lifetime, in the palm of your hand, for no money!

Guitar sales to shop

Looking for more guitar bargains? These are the sales you should check out right now. Many of them will rival Amazon for discounts as we approach Prime Day, so don't just focus on Amazon over the coming days.

Jump straight to the best deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day deals homepage

Today's top instrument deals

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: