Guitar World deals of the week: get $600 off D'Angelico, $120 off a Blackstar amp, a half-price Darkglass pedal, plus all the weekend's best Labor Day sales

By
Contributions from
,
published

This Labor Day special edition is jam-packed full of savings from all the major sales this weekend

Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

Welcome to a bumper Labor Day edition of Deals of the Week. There's a huge amount of sales action this weekend to celebrate Labor Day, with pretty much every major retailer and many manufacturers offering some fantastic deals. We've got lots to get through this week, so let's get to it.

Sweetwater is offering up to 50% off gear for their Labor Day sale, with money off Revv guitar pedals, a huge $600 discount on select D'Angelico guitars, and some sweet savings on Blackstar guitar amps. You can also bag yourself some excellent deals on Behringer guitar pedals.

Blackstar ID:Core 20 V3: Was $209.99, now $89.99

Blackstar ID:Core 20 V3: Was $209.99, now $89.99
At less than $100, this is a storming deal on the Blackstar ID:Core 20 V3. It's a super versatile amp that does clean and crunchy tones equally well, with six different amp tones to pick from. You also get a selection of modulation, reverb, and delay effects, and with a $120 discount at Sweetwater, it's sensational value for money.

View Deal
Catalinbread Bitters: Was $209.99, now $178.49

Catalinbread Bitters: Was $209.99, now $178.49
Based on the classic Alesis Bitrman pedal, the Catalin Bread Bitters has a cheeky $31.50 discount at Guitar Center, making it great value for the explorative guitarist. It's a lo-fi effect generator that will mangle your guitar tone beyond recognition, but it can also do more subtle chorus, tremolo, phase, and flanger effects.

View Deal
Fender Player Plus Meteora: $1049.99, $889.99

Fender Player Plus Meteora: $1049.99, $889.99
This stunning-looking offset has got a huge $150 discount in the Musician's Friend Labor Day sale, offering you fiery tones and an eye-catching look for less. As part of the Player Plus series its got some standout features like locking tuners, S-1 switching, and rolled fingerboard edges.

View Deal
Positive Grid Spark 40: Was $299, now $244

Positive Grid Spark 40: Was $299, now $244
With the recent announcement of the Spark 2, it was only a matter of time that the original amplifier would go on sale at some point. Over at the official Positive Grid shop you can bag yourself a nice $55 saving on the amp itself, and you can get a free travel bag worth $60 thrown into the mix too. That's a huge $115 saving in total, great value in anyone's book.

View Deal
Darkglass Alpha-Omega 200: $399.99, now $199.99

Darkglass Alpha-Omega 200: $399.99, now $199.99
For all the bassists out there, the Darkglass Alpha-Omega 200 has got a massive $200 discount over at Reverb. It's a versatile-sounding bass head with a fantastic distortion circuit built into it. It's nice and small too, making it great for gigging or as part of a travel rig.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.

With contributions from