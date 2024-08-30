Guitar World deals of the week: get $600 off D'Angelico, $120 off a Blackstar amp, a half-price Darkglass pedal, plus all the weekend's best Labor Day sales

Welcome to a bumper Labor Day edition of Deals of the Week. There's a huge amount of sales action this weekend to celebrate Labor Day, with pretty much every major retailer and many manufacturers offering some fantastic deals. We've got lots to get through this week, so let's get to it.

Sweetwater is offering up to 50% off gear for their Labor Day sale, with money off Revv guitar pedals, a huge $600 discount on select D'Angelico guitars, and some sweet savings on Blackstar guitar amps. You can also bag yourself some excellent deals on Behringer guitar pedals.

Guitar Center has a similar discount, with up to 50% off for their Labor Day deals. If you're looking to add to your pedalboard then there are over 150 effects pedals on sale, and up to 25% off shred-tastic guitars from Jackson and Schecter.

Musician's Friend is also offering huge savings of up to 50% off loads of gear. You can save up to $250 on electric guitars, and there are some massive savings on Universal Audio pedals available too, with up to 30% off.

Fender has upped the stakes with their Labor Day sale, offering guitarists up to 60% off guitars, pedals, and accessories. We had a look and spotted deals on select guitars from the American Professional II line, a nice discount on the Tone Master Pro, as well as some excellent deals on the wacky yet wonderful Squier Paranormal series.

Positive Grid has also got in on the action, serving up to 40% off smart guitar amps, gear, and more. They've got one of the cheapest prices we've seen on the Spark 40 in recent times, likely due to the release of the brand-new Spark 2, which is available in limited numbers with a $30 discount itself.

Over at Reverb, you can bag yourself up to 70% off a huge range of gear in their Labor Day deals. There's plenty of brand-new gear available here alongside their usual second-hand gear offerings, with big savings on Vox, Tanglewood, IK Multimedia, and D'Angelico.

Phew, that's it for this week! There are plenty of deals for you to sink your teeth into, so its well worth having a browse of everything and finding out who's got the best deal on the gear you want. If you want some inspiration, then we've handpicked some of our favorite deals to get you started below. Happy hunting, and catch you next week for more deals action.

Editor's picks

Blackstar ID:Core 20 V3: Was $209.99, now $89.99

At less than $100, this is a storming deal on the Blackstar ID:Core 20 V3. It's a super versatile amp that does clean and crunchy tones equally well, with six different amp tones to pick from. You also get a selection of modulation, reverb, and delay effects, and with a $120 discount at Sweetwater, it's sensational value for money.

Catalinbread Bitters: Was $209.99, now $178.49

Based on the classic Alesis Bitrman pedal, the Catalin Bread Bitters has a cheeky $31.50 discount at Guitar Center, making it great value for the explorative guitarist. It's a lo-fi effect generator that will mangle your guitar tone beyond recognition, but it can also do more subtle chorus, tremolo, phase, and flanger effects.

Fender Player Plus Meteora: $1049.99, $889.99

This stunning-looking offset has got a huge $150 discount in the Musician's Friend Labor Day sale, offering you fiery tones and an eye-catching look for less. As part of the Player Plus series its got some standout features like locking tuners, S-1 switching, and rolled fingerboard edges.

Positive Grid Spark 40: Was $299, now $244

With the recent announcement of the Spark 2, it was only a matter of time that the original amplifier would go on sale at some point. Over at the official Positive Grid shop you can bag yourself a nice $55 saving on the amp itself, and you can get a free travel bag worth $60 thrown into the mix too. That's a huge $115 saving in total, great value in anyone's book.

Darkglass Alpha-Omega 200: $399.99, now $199.99

For all the bassists out there, the Darkglass Alpha-Omega 200 has got a massive $200 discount over at Reverb. It's a versatile-sounding bass head with a fantastic distortion circuit built into it. It's nice and small too, making it great for gigging or as part of a travel rig.

