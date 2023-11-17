Guitar World deals of the week: save big on guitar gear with a stonking $700 off a Gibson and a massive $330 off a Fender

With many early Black Friday guitar deals ending this week, we've finally started to see full-fledged sales landing at some major retailers. There's loads of sales chatter flying around so to help you cut through the noise, we've singled out some of our favorite individual deals to save you wasted time trudging through endless pages of products.

As we gear up towards Cyber Weekend properly next week, Guitar Center has launched its full Black Friday sale early, offering massive savings of up to 40% on loads of great guitar gear. They're calling it their biggest sale ever, and we've seen discounts on Fender, Gibson, PRS, and some of our favorite pedals with loads of EarthQuaker Devices stompboxes seeing heavy discounts.

Fender has also dropped some more early deals on their official site, with 25% off Aerodyne and 20% off Vintera series guitars amongst some great discounts on Player and Player Plus guitars. If you're a die-hard fan of the big 'F', then you can also get a bunch of discounted merch in the sale too.

At the time of writing, we're still waiting on Sweetwater to launch their full Black Friday sale but for now, you can still grab yourself up to 40% off select gear in the Musician's Friend Holiday Deals sale, with their full Black Friday sale set to launch next week.

Finally, for our UK readers, we've seen two major sales launches today. First up Thomann's Cyberweek sale is offering ginormous savings of up to 60% off a huge range of gear, as well as a massive up to 80% off software downloads. Gear 4 Music has also gone live with their Black Friday sale which features plenty of guitars, amps, and effects for UK and European players to choose from.

Gibson Les Paul Trad Pro V: $2,499 , now $1,799

The Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V is about as versatile as a Les Paul gets, packing coil-splits and out-of-phase switches, and comes in a luxurious satin finish. If you're in the market for a bonafide rock machine, this has to be your next guitar – especially with Guitar Center slashing the price to just $1,799. Price check: Musician's Friend $2,499

EarthQuaker Devices Data Corrupter: $229 , $183.20

This absolutely bonkers pedal will make your guitar spit some seriously guttural sounds. Part chainsaw fuzz, part sub-octave, and part synth, if you're the sort of player who wants to experiment with your tone, this does otherworldly sounds like no other. It's got an excellent $45.80 discount over at Guitar Center at the moment, and if this particular pedal is a little too out there for you, there are plenty more regular EQD stompboxes included in the sale too.

Schecter C-1 Platinum FR: Was $979 , now $799

This stunning-looking metal machine has got a sensational $180 discount in the Guitar Center Black Friday sale at the moment. As you’d expect from a metal guitar the EMG pickups are ultra-aggressive, so will give you tight chugs for days. It’s a versatile instrument too, thanks to the Floyd Rose Special locking tremolo and Sustainiac pickup in the neck position. The Sustainiac is a superb addition, whether you’re looking for expressive cleans or distorted leads that quite literally sustain forever.

Eventide Blackhole Plugin: Was $199 , now $29

One of our favorite reverb plugins, the Eventide Blackhole lets you simulate spaces that are physically impossible, resulting in some seriously out-there sounds. Over at Plugin Boutique, it's got a massive $170 reduction in their Black Friday sale, making it incredible value for money. If you like to record your guitar at home this will be a fantastic addition to your plugin collection, opening up loads of creative avenues for your guitar playing.

Fender Aerodyne Strat HSS: $1,329.99 , $999.99

One of the best playing Fender guitars we've played in years, the Fender Aerodyne Special Strat HSS has an unbelievably fast-playing neck on it. It's a shredder's dream when paired with the floating tremolo and a set of locking tuners, allowing for some seriously expressive lead playing. In the Fender Early Black Friday sale it's got a massive $330 price drop, a huge reduction on an absolutely amazing guitar.

Amplitube 5 Max: Was $299.99 , now $79.99

Save big on Amplitube 5 Max from IK Multimedia this Black Friday. For a limited time, you can score a whopping over 70% off its original price! It gives you a ridiculous amount of modeled amplifiers and effects, including some officially licensed models.

