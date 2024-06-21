Guitar World deals of the week: save $130 on a Guild, $50 off Boss, plus last chance to save on acoustic guitars

It's time to go bargain hunting again, and the Guitar World team has been hard at work pulling together some top-tier deals for you. Although the big summer sales haven't ramped up just yet, we're expecting them to arrive soon but in the meantime, we've got some super savings lined up for you.
Ending on June 26th, it's your last chance to bag up to 35% off acoustic guitars over at Guitar Center. There are still some great deals left on big names like Martin, Fender, and Breedlove, so if you want a bargain acoustic it's the place to be.
Editor's picks
Boss RV-200: Was $269.99, now $219.99
Guitarists' have been crying out for a pedal in between the RV-6 and RV-500, and the Boss RV-200 finally arrived earlier this year. With the ability to save presets, outstanding sound quality, and usable size, it's a brilliant option for adding reverb to a busy 'board. It's currently got a $50 discount over at Musician's Friend, which is great to see on such a new pedal. If you want to know more about it, check out our Boss RV-200 review.
Blackstar St James 6L6 plugin: Was $69, now $29
If you like your modeled tones heavy, the Blackstar St James 6L6 is a great option. Painstakingly detailed by the same R&D team that built the real-life amp, this plugin is one of the most accurate valve amp sims we've come across. It's got a huge $40 discount over at Sweetwater, taking the price down to just $29. Even if you just need a different flavor for your recorded guitar tones it's an absolute steal.
Guild OM-240CE Orchestra: Was $529, now $399
If you're looking for a thoroughly modern acoustic guitar, the Guild OM-240CE is a fantastic option. Its mid-heavy tones are very present, making it great for cutting through a mix alongside other musicians. With a huge $130 off at Guitar Center, it's one of the biggest discounts in their acoustic guitar sale, and available in a rather fetching blue number too.
Focusrite Scarlett 4i4 3rd Gen: $259.99, $179.99
With the 4th Gen Scarlett's being launched, prices have plummeted on 3rd Gen models which for our money are just as good quality. There's not a massive jump between the two, think evolution, not revolution. Sweetwater has discounted it by a healthy $80, so if you need a four-input interface for multi-micing your guitars, it's an awesome option.
CLA Epic: Was $149, now $29.99
As the guy who mixed albums by both Muse and the Foo Fighters, it's safe to say Chris Lord-Alge knows a thing or two about making a great rock mix. CLA Epic gives you his signature 4x4 reverb and delay workflow in one handy plugin, helping speed up your mixing significantly. With a huge $119 discount at the Waves website, it'll make a welcome, and cheap, addition to your guitar mixes.
WMD Goldilocks Planet: Was $189, now $99
A super versatile overdrive pedal, the WMD Goldilocks Planet gives you loads of tone sculpting options whilst keeping things relatively simple. The powerful tone, density, and presence knobs are incredibly powerful when used together, and the choice of three diode types adds further usability to this excellent pedal. Over at the official WMD store on Reverb, it's got a massive $90 reduction, a great way to add some super drive tones to your board for just below $100.