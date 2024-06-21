Guitar World deals of the week: save $130 on a Guild, $50 off Boss, plus last chance to save on acoustic guitars

It's time to go bargain hunting again, and the Guitar World team has been hard at work pulling together some top-tier deals for you. Although the big summer sales haven't ramped up just yet, we're expecting them to arrive soon but in the meantime, we've got some super savings lined up for you.

Ending on June 26th, it's your last chance to bag up to 35% off acoustic guitars over at Guitar Center. There are still some great deals left on big names like Martin, Fender, and Breedlove, so if you want a bargain acoustic it's the place to be.

Electric Guitar Month is still ongoing at Musician's Friend, although we suspect it too will be ending soon. With up to 40% off guitar gear, there are some super deals on Gibson, Squier, Boss, and Epiphone still available, with a great selection of electric guitars, amps, and effects pedals seeing some hefty discounts.

That's it for guitar-centric sales at the moment, but if you're looking for some fresh software to up your recording game there are a couple of really big sales on at the moment. At Sweetwater their Software Flash Sale is offering a massive up to 87% off, with some plugins just $19. With big names like Universal Audio, Brainwox, Native Instruments, Arturia, and Eventide all available with significant discounts, whether you want to EQ your guitars or add some creative effects like delay and reverb you'll find a great deal.

At the official Waves website, there's another crazy good deal, with nearly every single Waves plugin available for just $29.99. There are 239 plugins in total available in the sale, with everything from the iconic Scheps Omni Channel to Waves' AI-powered vocal tuning up for grabs.

If you didn't find what you were looking for above, as usual, we've handpicked some of our favorite deals for you below. Make sure the check back next week and have a great weekend, happy hunting!

Editor's picks

Boss RV-200: Was $269.99, now $219.99

Guitarists' have been crying out for a pedal in between the RV-6 and RV-500, and the Boss RV-200 finally arrived earlier this year. With the ability to save presets, outstanding sound quality, and usable size, it's a brilliant option for adding reverb to a busy 'board. It's currently got a $50 discount over at Musician's Friend, which is great to see on such a new pedal. If you want to know more about it, check out our Boss RV-200 review.

Blackstar St James 6L6 plugin: Was $69, now $29

If you like your modeled tones heavy, the Blackstar St James 6L6 is a great option. Painstakingly detailed by the same R&D team that built the real-life amp, this plugin is one of the most accurate valve amp sims we've come across. It's got a huge $40 discount over at Sweetwater, taking the price down to just $29. Even if you just need a different flavor for your recorded guitar tones it's an absolute steal.

Guild OM-240CE Orchestra: Was $529, now $399

If you're looking for a thoroughly modern acoustic guitar, the Guild OM-240CE is a fantastic option. Its mid-heavy tones are very present, making it great for cutting through a mix alongside other musicians. With a huge $130 off at Guitar Center, it's one of the biggest discounts in their acoustic guitar sale, and available in a rather fetching blue number too.

Focusrite Scarlett 4i4 3rd Gen: $259.99, $179.99

With the 4th Gen Scarlett's being launched, prices have plummeted on 3rd Gen models which for our money are just as good quality. There's not a massive jump between the two, think evolution, not revolution. Sweetwater has discounted it by a healthy $80, so if you need a four-input interface for multi-micing your guitars, it's an awesome option.

CLA Epic: Was $149, now $29.99

As the guy who mixed albums by both Muse and the Foo Fighters, it's safe to say Chris Lord-Alge knows a thing or two about making a great rock mix. CLA Epic gives you his signature 4x4 reverb and delay workflow in one handy plugin, helping speed up your mixing significantly. With a huge $119 discount at the Waves website, it'll make a welcome, and cheap, addition to your guitar mixes.

WMD Goldilocks Planet: Was $189, now $99

A super versatile overdrive pedal, the WMD Goldilocks Planet gives you loads of tone sculpting options whilst keeping things relatively simple. The powerful tone, density, and presence knobs are incredibly powerful when used together, and the choice of three diode types adds further usability to this excellent pedal. Over at the official WMD store on Reverb, it's got a massive $90 reduction, a great way to add some super drive tones to your board for just below $100.

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for:

Single item - A single product with a great discount

- A single product with a great discount Site-wide discounts - A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site

- A single discount percentage on a large range of products across a site Discount codes - Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents

- Load your basket to a certain value and redeem a discount code for money off your basket contents Added value deals - These include multi-buy discounts, or additional products or software for free when you buy certain items

