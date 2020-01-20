GW live at NAMM 2020: Watch Professor Tomo Fujita demo the new One Control BJF-S100 amp head

NAMM 2020: In the run-up to this year's show, One Control announced four new additions to its BJF Series of pedals: Blackberry Bass Overdrive, Pale Blue Compressor, Rocket Grey Fuzz and Dyna Red Distortion 4K.

In addition to the pedals, the Japanese company earlier in 2019 announced its first guitar amp, the BJF-S66 head - which also exists within the BJF Series. New for NAMM 2020 is the BJF-S100, a 100W plexi-style head. Both amps were conceived in collaboration with Swedish designer Björn Juhl.

The BJF-S100 features an efficient Class D power design with 3-band EQ controls and an echoplex-style delay available on both channels.

We paid a visit to the One Control booth at NAMM 2020 to get the lowdown on the BJF-S100, and were lucky enough to be treated to a demo by Professor Tomo Fujita of Berklee College of Music, YouTuber and once teacher of John Mayer.

For more information on the company's latest products, head to One Control.

Head to our NAMM hub for the latest news from the show floor!