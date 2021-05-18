Harley Benton launches super-affordable new parlor acoustic and short-scale acoustic bass

Harley Benton is no stranger to the travel guitar market. In the last year alone, the company has unveiled the $74 ST-Travel guitar, as well as the feature-packed Airborne Go and TableAmp V2 desktop amps, and now it seeks to expand its travel-friendly offerings into the acoustic sphere.

The all-new CLF-100E Parlor acoustic guitar and CLB-10SE Travel short-scale bass are as affordable as we've come to expect from the Thomann-owned brand: only $182 and $202, respectively.

(Image credit: Harley Benton )

Build-wise, each model features a solid Sitka spruce top with an ivory binding, mahogany back and sides, nyatoh neck with an ABS-bound laurel fingerboard and a laurel bridge.

Additional, both instruments sport a piezo pickup and Harley Benton-designed HB-03 preamp – which itself features an onboard EQ and tuner.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Spec differences include scale length, number of frets and hardware color – the parlor acoustic boasts a 24.72" scale, 19 frets and gold hardware, while the short-scale bass features a 23.5" scale, 20 frets and chrome hardware.

Head to Harley Benton for more information on either the CLF-100E Parlor or CLB--10SE Travel.