Harley Benton debuts two fresh colorways for its $200 DC-60 Junior

titleHarley Benton debuts two fresh colorways for its $200 DC-60 Junior electric guitar.

Described as a “powerhouse of hot-blooded guitar tones”, the DC-60 Junior sports a mahogany body and C-shaped set neck paired with a 22-fret amaranth fingerboard with white dot inlays.

Elsewhere the guitar features a 24.72” scale length, 305mm fingerboard radius, three-ply black pickguard and a WSC wraparound bridge.

Electronics include a singular Roswell P90D Alnico-5 Dog Ear electric guitar pickup in the bridge position, controlled via single volume and tone knobs.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Other features include chrome hardware, vintage-style 15:1 ratio Wilkinson tuners, a 43mm-wide graphite nut and pre-installed D'Addario EXL-110 10-46-gauge strings.

The DC-60 Junior is available now for $202. The new Heather Poly Mist and Polaris White finishes join existing Pelham Blue and Faded Cherry colors, and the former is also available in a left-handed configuration. For more information, head to Harley Benton (opens in new tab).

Harley Benton’s product catalog continues to grow, with recent additions including the R-446, a $150 electric guitar for “screaming leads and heavy rhythms to everything in between”, new EMG-equipped, pro-spec’d Fusion models and a range of new two-in-one guitar effects pedals priced at a mere $67 each.