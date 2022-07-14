Harley Benton unveils the R-446, a $150 electric guitar for “screaming leads to heavy rhythms and everything in between”

Harley Benton has unveiled the R-446, an all-new electric guitar aimed at the “modern high-gain player”.

Like the rest of the company’s product offering, the guitar sports a super-affordable price tag – only $150 – and features a poplar body, slim profile bolt-on Canadian maple neck, and an 24-fret amaranthe fingerboard with white offset dot inlays and a modern 15.75” radius. “Searing solos? Check. Brutal chugging? Also check,” Harley Benton says.

Electronics come by way of a pair of Artec Ceramic humbucking pickups, which promise “tight, snappy and articulate” tone and are controlled via master volume and tone knobs, and a five-way selector switch.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Other features include a 25.5” scale length, hardtail chrome bridge, black chrome tuners, a 43mm ABS nut and black hardware.

“The R-446 is a versatile guitar designed with the modern high-gain player in mind,” Harley Benton says. “From screaming leads to heavy rhythms and everything in between, the R-446 can do it all, and then some. The sleek good looks and aesthetics are just the icing on top.”

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The R-446 is available in five color variations: Blue Metallic, Blood Metallic, Plum Metallic, Green Metallic and Graphite Metallic, with the latter also available as a left-handed model. For more info, head to Harley Benton (opens in new tab).

Harley Benton has gone from strength to strength this year, launching new ukulele models, MR series guitars – which put a 21st-century spin on a punk favorite – more wallet-friendly guitars for metal-minded players and a new two-in-one effects pedal series, to name a few.