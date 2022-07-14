Harley Benton unveils the R-446, a $150 electric guitar for “screaming leads to heavy rhythms and everything in between”

High performance, low price, just the sort of thing that the aspiring shredder or metal guitar player needs

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton has unveiled the R-446, an all-new electric guitar aimed at the “modern high-gain player”.

Like the rest of the company’s product offering, the guitar sports a super-affordable price tag – only $150 – and features a poplar body, slim profile bolt-on Canadian maple neck, and an 24-fret amaranthe fingerboard with white offset dot inlays and a modern 15.75” radius. “Searing solos? Check. Brutal chugging? Also check,” Harley Benton says.

Electronics come by way of a pair of Artec Ceramic humbucking pickups, which promise “tight, snappy and articulate” tone and are controlled via master volume and tone knobs, and a five-way selector switch.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Other features include a 25.5” scale length, hardtail chrome bridge, black chrome tuners, a 43mm ABS nut and black hardware.

“The R-446 is a versatile guitar designed with the modern high-gain player in mind,” Harley Benton says. “From screaming leads to heavy rhythms and everything in between, the R-446 can do it all, and then some. The sleek good looks and aesthetics are just the icing on top.”

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The R-446 is available in five color variations: Blue Metallic, Blood Metallic, Plum Metallic, Green Metallic and Graphite Metallic, with the latter also available as a left-handed model. For more info, head to Harley Benton (opens in new tab)

Harley Benton has gone from strength to strength this year, launching new ukulele models, MR series guitars – which put a 21st-century spin on a punk favorite – more wallet-friendly guitars for metal-minded players and a new two-in-one effects pedal series, to name a few.

Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).