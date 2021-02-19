Harley Benton decks out DC-Junior with new Benton Blue finish

Harley Benton has treated its DC-Junior FAT electric guitar to a fresh lick of paint in the form of a brilliant new Benton Blue finish.

Previously only available in Faded Cherry, the new-look model joins up with the rest of Harley Benton's extensive lineup of double-cutaway, vintage-inspired models.

Further cosmetic enhancements also appear, with a white pickguard and pickup cover partnering the Benton Blue finish in a bid to provide a timeless aesthetic pop.

Otherwise, the guitar stays true to its DC-Junior FAT DNA, sporting a mahogany body, fat '59-profile set-in mahogany neck and WSC wrap-around bridge.

22 medium-jumbo frets and dot inlays adorn the ebony fretboard, which features a 12.01" radius and contributes to the guitar's 24.72" scale-length.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Tone-wise, the DC-Junior FAT comes equipped with a Roswell P90D Stack STKP Alnico-5 Dog Ear humbucker, controlled via volume and tone knobs.

Further tonal flexibility can be squeezed out of the streamlined model by way of a push/pull tone knob that allows you to switch between single-coil and humbucker sounds.

Aiming to deliver a versatile range that delivers dialed-up, raucous tones and smooth, silky sounds, the DC-Junior FAT Benton Blue promises to take beginners and pros alike on a "new sonic adventure".

The Harley Benton DC-Junior FAT Benton Blue is available now for $259.

