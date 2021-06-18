Harley Benton decks out Dullahan headless guitar range with new finishes and tuning hardware, starting at $457

Harley Benton has revamped its lineup of headless electric guitars with the release of the Dullahan-FT 24 and Dullahan-AT 24 models.

Building on the brand’s existing Dullahan headless range, the new-and-improved offerings sport a series of bold burst colorways and sleek sonic finishes, and boast a hardware upgrade that promises an “unparalleled playing experience”.

Seeking to combine classic tones, contemporary playability and modern aesthetics, the refined models are dubbed by the company as “the perfect platform to experience the world of headless guitars for the first time”. Of course, price tags starting at $457 don't go amiss, either.

Each model comes equipped with a pair of Roswell HAF humbuckers, controlled via a five-way switch and master volume and tone knobs, as well as an all-new bridge system.

Said to be more accessible than the previous fixture, the redesigned Apollo mono bridge HL-STB02 system promises rock-solid tuning and lightning-fast string changes.

In terms of build, the Dullahan-FT 24, available in Shell Pink and Daphne Blue, features an ergonomically carved alder body, as well as a modern-C profile roasted maple neck and fingerboard with 24 stainless steel jumbo frets.

Other appointments include a GraphTech TUSQ XL nut, 25.51" scale length and 13.78" fingerboard radius.

As for the Dullahan-AT 24, notable specs include a mahogany body, which is paired with a flame maple veneer, available in Tiger Black Burst and Purple Black Burst colorways.

Featuring a modern-C profile maple neck with an ebony fretboard, the Burst-equipped model also sports a GraphTech TUSQ XL nut, 25.51" scale length and 13.78" radius.

Harley Benton's new Dullahan-AT and Dullahan-FT are available now from Thomann Music , starting at $457. For more information, head over to Harley Benton.

Harley Benton is on something of a hot streak right now, having recently launched two left-handed Explorer-style models and a new sub–$500 semi-hollow, the Aeolus.