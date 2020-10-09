Harley Benton releases ultra-affordable P-90-loaded SC-Special

Harley Benton looks to be revolutionizing the affordable guitar gear market, announcing everything from blast-finished T-style electrics to sub-$200 bass guitars to an entire new range of bass cabs.

And now, in another announcement on the electric guitar front, the Thomann-owned company has given details of its new SC-Special model – a LP-style guitar based on the brand's existing SC-Junior.

The main difference between the SC-Junior and the new SC-Special is its pickup configuration: the Special features dual Roswell P-90s, two volume and two tone knobs and a three-way selector switch.

Pickups aside, the spec set remains largely the same, with a mahogany body and neck, set-neck construction, C-shaped neck profile and a 22-fret 12-inch-radius amaranth fingerboard.

Other features include classic dot inlays, a WSC wraparound bridge, Wilkinson vintage-style tuners and a 24.75" scale length.

The SC-Special is available now in either Faded White or TV Yellow for $235/£216 apiece. For more information, head to Harley Benton.