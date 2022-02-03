Harley Benton adds $148 TE-62DB model to Tele-style TE line of electric guitars

Harley Benton, the low-cost guitar gear giant that seemingly never sleeps, has added a new model, the TE-62DB, to its Tele-style TE line of electric guitars.

For starters, the guitar is built with a poplar body and a bolt-on, modern D-shaped Canadian maple neck with a roseacer skunk stripe and 25.5" pau ferro fingerboard with 22 frets and a 12" radius.

Sounds come by way of a pair of Roswell Alnico-5 single-coil pickups, with the standard Tele control layout of individual volume and tone knobs plus a three-way blade switch.

Elsewhere, the TE-62DB is outfitted with die-cast tuners, a hardtail bridge and a single-ply mint white pickguard.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Harley Benton)

It's pretty boilerplate stuff, but for that sticker price, we imagine it'll be a rock-solid contender in the cheap electric guitars category, especially for those looking for some Nashville-inspired twang on a tight budget.

The Harley Benton TE-62DB is available now – in Lake Placid Blue, Candy Apple Red and Black (with white double binding on the top and back, hence the DB in the name) finishes – for the eyebrow-raisingly low price of $148.

For more info on the guitar, stop by Harley Benton.

The TE-62DB comes hot on the heels of last week's Harley Benton ST-20HH Active SBK, which packs a pair of HBZ humbuckers into a none-more-black package that rings up at just $143.