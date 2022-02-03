Trending

Harley Benton adds $148 TE-62DB model to Tele-style TE line of electric guitars

The ultra-affordable guitar is powered by a pair of Roswell Alnico-5 single-coil pickups, and comes in a trio of smooth finishes

Harley Benton's new TE-62DB model
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton, the low-cost guitar gear giant that seemingly never sleeps, has added a new model, the TE-62DB, to its Tele-style TE line of electric guitars.

For starters, the guitar is built with a poplar body and a bolt-on, modern D-shaped Canadian maple neck with a roseacer skunk stripe and 25.5" pau ferro fingerboard with 22 frets and a 12" radius.

Sounds come by way of a pair of Roswell Alnico-5 single-coil pickups, with the standard Tele control layout of individual volume and tone knobs plus a three-way blade switch.

Elsewhere, the TE-62DB is outfitted with die-cast tuners, a hardtail bridge and a single-ply mint white pickguard.

Image 1 of 3

Harley Benton's new TE-62DB model

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
Image 2 of 3

Harley Benton's new TE-62DB model

(Image credit: Harley Benton)
Image 3 of 3

Harley Benton's new TE-62DB model

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

It's pretty boilerplate stuff, but for that sticker price, we imagine it'll be a rock-solid contender in the cheap electric guitars category, especially for those looking for some Nashville-inspired twang on a tight budget.

The Harley Benton TE-62DB is available now – in Lake Placid Blue, Candy Apple Red and Black (with white double binding on the top and back, hence the DB in the name) finishes – for the eyebrow-raisingly low price of $148.

For more info on the guitar, stop by Harley Benton.

The TE-62DB comes hot on the heels of last week's Harley Benton ST-20HH Active SBK, which packs a pair of HBZ humbuckers into a none-more-black package that rings up at just $143.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.