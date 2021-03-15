Harley Benton launches a rainbow of $27 soprano ukuleles

Harley Benton is no stranger to the ukulele game. Its range of paradise-inducing mini-strummers already includes a DIY Concert Ukulele Kit and pair of Hawaiian artwork-adorned models, to name a few, and it's expanded further with the all-new UK-12 Stain Ash.

With a body crafted from stained ash wood – as its name suggests – this new soprano-sized addition boasts a basswood neck with a 17-fret roseacer fingerboard, a single black body binding and an ABS nut and saddle.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Harley Benton) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Other features include a body-matched headstock, black button tuners and side-positioned fret markers at frets five, seven, 10 and 12. Each purchase also comes with a gigbag.

Available in a rainbow of finishes, including Blue, Red, Natural, Green, Yellow, Purple, the UK-12 Stain Ash retails at an astonishing $27.

For more information, head to Harley Benton.