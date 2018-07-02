Henry Juszkiewicz: Gibson Quality Control Accusations "Fake News"

Gibson's 2018 line of guitars. (Image credit: gibson.com)

Gibson CEO Henry Juszkiewicz recently sat down for an interview with our friends at Guitarist Magazine. During the conversation—which covered everything from the company's recent bankruptcy filing, to its new models, technology and pricing, to Juszkiewicz' own future with the company—Juszkiewicz sounded off on accusations that the guitar giant's quality control has declined in recent years.

“Well, to quote some politicians, I would say that’s ‘fake news,’" Juszkiewicz said.

"It’s easy for people to troll on the internet, but you’re in the media and I think you’re probably more aware than most folks about the negativity that exists and, sometimes, the lack of truth in that negativity.”

Juszkiewicz detailed the company's 24/7 customer services, and said that less than seven percent of calls the company receives are regarding an issue with a guitar.

"Our quality today is better than it’s ever been, which is not to say that we’re perfect."

“The second thing I would say is our sales are increasing; we are growing much faster than the industry is growing, and so that would be a good indicator that there are maybe a few satisfied people. So if we really made junk, then people wouldn’t buy it, especially at the price that we charge.”