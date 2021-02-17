Herman Li offers Phoebe Bridgers one of his signature guitars for her next axe smash: "Next time, make sure it's a $3,000 guitar"

Herman Li has had his say on the whole Phoebe Bridgers guitar smash debate, explaining that the only problem he had with it was that the victim of the incident, a Danelectro Dano '56 baritone guitar, was "too cheap. It's only a $500 guitar".

The DragonForce electric guitar wizard and power-metal virtuoso recently reacted to that Phoebe Bridgers SNL performance live on his Twitch account, weighing in on the controversy surrounding the indie-rock artist's guitar-smashing antics.

Introducing the topic, Li said: "I'm taking you out of the world of Twitter and Instagram where it's like, 'Oh, I need to see this information immediately, take it out of context, and then I'm going to bitch and complain and talk shit about it.'"

After watching the riotous performance, Li simply asks: "This is the big deal people are talking about?

"I think it's really good. She tried to make something out of it," the guitar god mused. "It's not really such a big deal. Welcome to the world of music."

Like many other commentators, the metal man made links to the "rock is dead" debate, arguing: "People complain rock music is dead and metal music is dead, and you can't even do something fun anymore. People get offended by some sort of show happening.

"Imagine if Jimi Hendrix didn't set that guitar on fire," continued Li. "There's not going to be a Steve Vai, there's no Joe Satriani, there's no Yngwie Malmsteen... these guitar gods got inspired from that."

To cap off his reaction, Li offered one piece of criticism, saying, "that guitar is too cheap. It's only $500 for that guitar. Next time she smashes up a guitar, make sure it's a $3,000 guitar."

Li even offered Bridgers a guitar from his own collection, adding, "You can take one of my signature guitars and smash that up. How about that PRS? That's a $5,000 guitar.

"Let's get you a real guitar to smash up. My last guitar sold for $16,000, so maybe one of those?"

Li isn't the only guitar icon to chime in on the conversation, with Dave Grohl recently voicing his support for the stunt, telling people "it feels good when you do it."