I review guitar gear for a living – these are the 6 bargains I'm considering in Amazon's October Prime event

Well, day two of Amazon’s October Prime event is in full swing and there are still plenty of deals to be had. The online retail giant’s site is awash with great deals on beginner electric guitars, popular practice amps, budget guitar pedals as well as a whole host of recording gear.

That said, the deals aren’t just reserved for Prime members, as all the major music retailers have their own sales running at the moment. So if you’re looking for a discount on a big-name brand, then you may want to look off Amazon and set your sights on the likes of Musician’s Friend, Guitar Center or Sweetwater.

Now, I’ve been covering this type of sales event for years, so I know a good deal when I see it. I’ve spent the last few days trawling through countless pages of offers and here are the deals I’m considering this Prime Day.

Of course, if you aren't quite ready to splash the cash just yet, the Black Friday guitar deals will be launching at the end of next month. So be sure to keep an eye on Guitar World for the very best deals over the entire Cyber Weekend.

Boss Katana 50 MKII EX: 15% off at Amazon

The Boss Katana-50 MkII EX is arguably one of the most revered practice amps of the last few years and it’s easy to see why. Loaded with top-notch effects and amp models as well as three power settings, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better practice solution on the market – and better yet, you can save 15% at Amazon right now.

Marshall Stanmore II: Was $349.99, now $199.99

Okay so we all know Marshall makes some of the most legendary amps of all time, but did you know they make stellar Bluetooth speakers as well? This wireless Bluetooth speaker as a range of up to 30 feet, is impressively loud and better yet it has 43% off!

D'Addario NYXL Strings: 24% off at Amazon

These premium strings from D'Addario have long been my go to. For me, the don't just sound better, but they stay in tune better and are practically unbreakable. So when there's a discount of 24% on Amazon, I'll be stocking up.

Positive Grid Spark Mini: Was $229 , now $199

Now, I already own this awesome little practice amp. But I love it so much that I thought I should give it a shout-out, especially at this price! There's currently $30 off at Amazon.

Fender Vintera '70s Tele: $1,129.99 , now $899.99

I have always been a massive fan of the '70s style Tele Custom and the Vintera version is simply stunning. It's even better with $230 off.