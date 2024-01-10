NAMM 2024: Ibanez gives one of 2023’s best-selling acoustics – the Tim Henson-inspired FRH10N – a sleek new makeover

NAMM 2024: Ibanez has treated its FRH10N nylon-string acoustic guitar to a makeover in the form of two eye-popping colorways.

The FRH10N probably needs no introduction, but to recap, the progressive, Talman-esque instrument first arrived this time last year, and was marketed as a cheaper, standard-run version of Tim Henson’s TOD10N signature guitar.

At $499, the FRH10N carried all the DNA of the Polyphia virtuoso’s more elegantly styled signature model, which had been in intense demand ever since the side soundhole-equipped custom build appeared in the music video for Polyphia’s Playing God.

Indeed, it was the TOD10N – itself loosely based on an old SC500N favored by Henson – that paved the path for the FRH10N, and with this latest cosmetic expansion pack, Ibanez has made clear its commitment to growing and expanding the progressive nylon-string platform.

For its first update, Ibanez has introduced Indigo Blue Metallic Flat and Rose Gold Metallic Flat colorways – two contemporary, rather pop-y additions to the range, which join the flagship Natural Flat and Brown Sunburst Flat.

Ibanez FRH10N in Indigo Metallic Flat (Image credit: Ibanez)

Aside from the fresh lick of paint, the new-look FRH10N stays true to the original template. The FRH body shape is composed from a solid Sitka spruce top with sapele back and sides, with a C-shape nyatoh neck – topped with a 22-fret walnut fingerboard – also making the cut.

Under the hood, the FRH10N houses FRH fan bracing, which retains the classical guitar DNA to produce “a warm and natural nylon string sound”.

Ibanez FRH10N in Rose Gold Metallic Flat (Image credit: Ibanez)

As for sound projection, a side sound port is included in an effort to allow players to “feel and hear the pure acoustic tone” of the guitar “more clearly and directly”.

Finishing touches include a walnut bridge, gold classical tuners, a bone nut and saddles, white dot inlays and an Ibanez T-Bar Undersaddle pickup.

That Ibanez has doubled down on the new FRH format really comes as no surprise, given the guitar had a pretty stellar debut year in 2023. According to Reverb, the FRH10N was the 10th best-selling new acoustic guitar of the year.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ibanez) (Image credit: Ibanez)

The Henson version is even more popular: the online gear retailer identified the TOD10N model as the outright best-selling acoustic guitar in its end-of-year guitar sales roundup report.

The updated FRH10N models weigh in with the same price tags as their predecessors, and are available for $499.

Head over to Ibanez to find out more.

For NAMM 2024, Ibanez has also updated its AZ, RG and S collections, and debuted a new acoustic guitar innovation in the form of the A.I.R. Port system as found on the all-new AE Performer range.

To keep up to date with all the new releases, head over to our guide to the latest NAMM 2024 news.