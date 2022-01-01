Ibanez bolsters its bass lineup with limited-edition SR Standard, SR Premium and multi-scale BTB models

Ibanez has well and truly started 2022 with a bang. After debuting revamped AZ and RG Premium electric guitars and two all-new Advanced acoustic guitars, the Japanese brand has now introduced a wealth of SR Standard, SR Premium and BTB bass guitars.

It’s a comprehensive drop featuring 11 basses in total, though it can be broken down into seven limited-edition SR Standard and SR Premiums – which celebrate the SR's 35th anniversary – a trio of BTBs and one AEG-style acoustic bass.

Each category carries a host of stand-out appointments, such as the multi-scale fretboards of the BTBs, the Nyatoh bodies of the 35th anniversary SR Standards and the flamed maple tops of the celebratory SR Premiums.

Ibanez’s new models are also available in a range of four- and five-string iterations, as well as a handful of different pickup configurations.

To find out all you need to know about Ibanez’s newest basses, cast your gaze below.

Ibanez BTB805MS, BTB806MS and BTB605MS

Ibanez BTB605MS in Cerulean Aura Burst Matte
Ibanez BTB805MS in Transparent Grey Flat

Each of Ibanez’s new BTB models feature almost-identical spec sheets, headed up by neck-through five-piece maple/walnut necks with graphite reinforcement rods, as well as bound panga panga fretboards that feature medium stainless steel frets.

All three also come equipped with Ibanez’s newly developed T1 bass humbucker pickups, which feature individually mounted coils that aim to improve ergonomic accessibility of the instruments and provide a more nuanced tone-shaping experience.

Other universal specs include MRS5S bridges, black hardware, a custom three-band EQ and a 37” scale length on the B string – an appointment not found on other Ibanez basses.

In terms of differences, both the BTB805MS and BTB806MS feature ash/okoume body wings with a poplar burl top, treated to a Transparent Grey Flat finish, while the BTB605MS features a standard okoume body and Cerulean Aura Burst Matte colorway.

There are also some subtle differences in string spacing, too – the BTB805MS and BTB605MS feature 18mm spaces, while the BTB806MS boasts 17mm spaces.

The BTB805MS and BTB806MS will be available for $1,997 and $2,066, respectively, while the BTB605MS will set you back $1,791.

Ibanez SR300EDX, SR305EDX, SR400EPBDX, SR405EPBDX

Ibanez SR300EDX in Rose Gold Chameleon
Ibanez SR305EDX in Rose Gold Chameleon
Ibanez SR400EDX in Tropical Seafloor Burst
Ibanez SR405EDX in Tropical Seafloor Burst

The jumble of letters and numbers above looks quite intimidating, but don’t worry, it’s all very straightforward. At the crux of the new limited-edition SR Standard range are two models, which are each available in four- and five-string iterations, thus totaling four basses overall.

Up first is the SR300EDX, which comes equipped with a nyatoh body, five-piece maple/walnut neck and a jatoba fretboard with white dot inlays. It also features a pair of PowerSpan Dual Coil pickups – controlled via a three-band EQ and Power Tap Switch – as well as an Accu-cast B500 bridge.

Its five-string sibling, the SR305EDX, is exactly the same, though features a larger Accu-cast B505 bridge. Both arrive in a Rose Gold Chameleon colorway.

The other SR Standards make use of a poplar burl top, styled in Tropical Seafloor Burst, which sits above the nyatoh body. Aside from this, the spec sheets are the same as before: PowerSpan pickups, Accu-cast bridges and jatoba fretboards.

Again, the only thing that differentiates the SR400EPBDX and SR405EPBDX is that extra string.

The SR300EDX and SR305EDX are set to list for $533 and $599, respectively, while the SR400EPBDX and SR405EPBDX will be available for $733 and $799.

Ibanez SR4FMDX, SR5FMDX and SR5CMDX

Ibanez SR5CMDX in Black Ice Low Gloss
Ibanez SR4FMDX in Emerald Green Low Gloss
Ibanez SR5FMDX in Emerald Green Low Gloss

The last up on the electric bass agenda are the SR Premiums, the most lavish of which is undoubtedly the five-string SR5CMDX. Featuring a multi-piece top comprising curly maple, walnut, purpleheart and bubinga, the bombastic bass also boasts a five-piece panga panga/purpleheart neck and bound panga panga fretboard.

Elsewhere, the SR4FMDX and SR5FMDX – four- and five-string versions of the same bass – feature an ash/maple/bubinga body, flamed maple top and a birdseye maple fingerboard that sits above a five-piece panga panga/purpleheart neck.

Otherwise, there are a host of universal specs, such as Nordstrand Big Break pickups – controlled via an active three-band EQ – Graph Tech Black TUSQ XL nuts, MRS5S bridges and gold hardware.

In terms of colors, the identical SR4FMDX and SR5FMDX models feature an Emerald Green Low Gloss finish, while the SR5CMDX flashes a Black Ice Low Gloss colorway.

The SR5CMDX will be available for $2,399, while the SR4FMDX and SR5FMDX will set you back $1,999 and $2,133, respectively.

Ibanez AEGB24E

Ibanez AEGB24E in Black High Gloss
Ibanez AEGB24E in Mahogany Sunburst

Last but not least is the AEGB24E acoustic bass. Available in a choice of Mahogany Sunburst or Black High Gloss finish, the model features an AEG-shaped body composed from sapele top, back and sides. The 32”-scale model also flashes a three-piece nyatoh/maple neck, walnut fretboard and an acrylic rosette.

In terms of electrics, it comes equipped with an undersaddle pickup and an Ibanez AEQ-2T preamp system, complete with onboard tuner and controls for volume, treble and bass.

Other appointments include a removable extra-long finger rest, die-cast tuners and a walnut bridge.

The Ibanez AEGB24E will be available for $674.

